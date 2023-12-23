WORLD
Four in five Gaza homes go days without food — WHO chief
WHO alerts to a looming famine in Gaza, revealing the dire situation of residents going without food in both northern and southern regions.
Palestinian children carry pots as they queue to receive food cooked by a charity kitchen, in Rafah in southern Gaza. / Photo: Reuters
December 23, 2023

Residents in Gaza City are facing starvation and selling their possessions for food, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) has said.

“Hunger is present, and famine is looming in Gaza,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote Saturday on X.

Four of five households in northern Gaza and half of the displaced households in the south are going days and nights without eating, said Ghebreyesus.

“This is heartbreaking. This protracted conflict is blocking much-needed access to food and other life-saving humanitarian aid,” he wrote.

Safe delivery of food

Ghebreyesus urged the international community for immediate improvement in food security via accelerated flows of aid into Gaza to stop the famine.

Since October 7, the Israeli army has been waging a destructive war on Gaza, resulting in 20,057 deaths and 53,320 injuries, most of them children and women.

It has caused immense damage to infrastructure and an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe, according to Palestinian and international sources.

SOURCE:AA
