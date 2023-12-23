Residents in Gaza City are facing starvation and selling their possessions for food, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) has said.

“Hunger is present, and famine is looming in Gaza,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote Saturday on X.

Four of five households in northern Gaza and half of the displaced households in the south are going days and nights without eating, said Ghebreyesus.

“This is heartbreaking. This protracted conflict is blocking much-needed access to food and other life-saving humanitarian aid,” he wrote.