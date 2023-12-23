CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Banksy's anti-war street art stolen in south London, suspect arrested
Artwork depicted three apparent US-made Predator drones, notably utilised in conflicts across Middle East.
Banksy's anti-war street art stolen in south London, suspect arrested
Banksy artwork depicting drones covers a stop sign in London, Britain December 22, 2023 in this picture obtained from social media.  / Photo: Reuters
December 23, 2023

The latest piece by British artist Banksy, advocating for a ceasefire in Gaza, was stolen on Friday less than an hour after it was installed in South London.

A man suspected of stealing Banksy's artwork of a stop sign adorned with three military drones, was arrested Saturday, London police said.

A man in his 20s was in custody on suspicion of theft and criminal damage, the Metropolitan police said.

A characteristic blend of social commentary and art that Banksy is known for, the work of street art was plastered on a stop sign, depicting three military aircraft resembling US-made MQ-1 predators.

Predator drones have been deployed in conflicts across the Middle East, playing roles in wars such as those in Afghanistan, Iraq, Yemen, and Syria.

Unconventional approach to art

Recommended

Images and videos circulating online captured the theft, with the perpetrator employing pliers to forcibly detach the sign from its post.

An accomplice assisted in the removal, with the two individuals making their escape as onlookers observed the heist.

Banksy, with a substantial following of over 12 million on Instagram, had shared an image of the artwork on his website and social media accounts shortly before the incident.

The artist is renowned for his unconventional approach to art, often blurring the lines between public installations and performance art.

The unveiling of the new piece coincided with heightened tensions surrounding the Israel-Palestine conflict, where world leaders found themselves at odds over demands for a ceasefire in Gaza, pummeled by weeks of Israeli attacks that have left over 20,000 dead.

RelatedShredded Banksy artwork fetches record $25.38M
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Pig heads kept outside nine Paris mosques
1,300+ filmmakers, actors vow to refuse to work with Israeli film institutions
Gaza's Hind Rajab film at Venice targeted by hate campaign: director
Roblox to impose age controls this year following ban
After 14 years, Church of Saint Anna reopens in Syria’s Idlib
Poll finds 6 in 10 US Gen Z side with Hamas against Israel
Thousands protest Israeli genocidal war on Gaza near Venice Film Festival
Once a preserve of the rich, English is helping millions escape poverty in South Asia, new book says
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Netizens slam 'Jesus lover' Valentina Gomez for Quran sacrilege, noting it mentions Jesus 25 times
Israel accused of targeting clerics, churches to weaken Gaza’s social fabric
Ukraine has an axe to grind with Woody Allen
'Ecstasy' in Istanbul: Sami Yusuf inspires 25,000 with music and solidarity
Trump wonders how bad slavery was. History shows it was one of the worst crimes against humanity.
'Cool with Holocaust Museum' — Outrage as Trump slams US museums for focus on 'how bad slavery was'
Majority of Americans think alcohol bad for health as drinking hits record low
Why Shah Rukh Khan winning a top award opens old wounds and reveals India’s social fractures
By Quratulain Rehbar