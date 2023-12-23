The latest piece by British artist Banksy, advocating for a ceasefire in Gaza, was stolen on Friday less than an hour after it was installed in South London.

A man suspected of stealing Banksy's artwork of a stop sign adorned with three military drones, was arrested Saturday, London police said.

A man in his 20s was in custody on suspicion of theft and criminal damage, the Metropolitan police said.

A characteristic blend of social commentary and art that Banksy is known for, the work of street art was plastered on a stop sign, depicting three military aircraft resembling US-made MQ-1 predators.

Predator drones have been deployed in conflicts across the Middle East, playing roles in wars such as those in Afghanistan, Iraq, Yemen, and Syria.

Unconventional approach to art