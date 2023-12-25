Monday, December 25, 2023

2103 GMT — Israeli media said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is pushing for plans to implement "voluntary migration" of besieged Palestinians in Gaza to other countries.

According to the Israel Hayom Daily, Netanyahu made the comment during a closed-door parliamentary session for his ruling Likud Party lawmakers.

"Our problem is the countries that are willing to absorb [them], and we are working on it," he reportedly said.

Danny Danon of the Likud Party said during the session that there are countries that actually raised this issue, including Canadian Immigration Minister Marc Miller and former US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, who is seeking the US Republican Party nomination for the 2024 presidential elections.

He added that Israel must form a committee to follow up on the issue to ensure that anyone who wants to move to a third country can do that.

The Palestinian side, including the Palestinian Authority and Hamas resistance group, has yet to comment on the reported Israeli statement.

More updates 👇

2106 GMT — WHO says received 'harrowing' accounts from Gaza

World Health Organization staff visited a besieged Gaza hospital receiving casualties from deadly strikes on a refugee camp, hearing distressing stories of entire families killed and seeing dying children.

"WHO's team heard harrowing accounts shared by health workers and victims of the suffering caused by the explosions," the UN health agency chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X, formerly Twitter.

"One child had lost their whole family in the strike on the camp. A nurse at the hospital suffered the same loss," he said.

The Health Ministry in Gaza says that at least 70 people were killed in Israeli strikes late Sunday on three houses in the Al Maghazi refugee camp.

The Israeli military issued its customary statement, saying it was "reviewing the incident".

Rows of victims' bodies, shrouded in white bags, lined the ground at Al Aqsa Hospital in Deir al Balah, central Gaza, ahead of a mass funeral. Al Aqsa Hospital staff had reported receiving around 100 casualties from the strike, Tedros said.

"The hospital is taking in far more patients than its bed capacity and staff can handle," he said. "Many will not survive the wait," he warned, insisting "this latest strike on a Gazan community shows just why we need a #CeasefireNOW".

2040 GMT — Israeli hospital receives 18 injured soldiers from Gaza in one day

Israeli media said a single Israeli hospital had received 18 Israeli soldiers injured from battles in Gaza in the past 24 hours.

Israeli Channel 7 quoted a statement by the Soroka Medical Center in southern Israel as saying among the injured soldiers; there is at least one in a serious condition.

The hospital noted that currently, there are 49 Israeli soldiers hospitalised in its various departments, including 16 in serious condition.

On Monday, the Israeli army said two more soldiers were killed and one seriously injured in battles in northern besieged Gaza.

The Israeli army has lost 489 army personnel, including soldiers and commanders.

2036 GMT — Erdogan pledges more support for oppressed, especially in Gaza

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed the nation's enduring commitment to support the oppressed, particularly in besieged Gaza.

At a ceremony in Ankara commemorating poet Mehmet Akif Ersoy, who wrote the words of Türkiye's national anthem, Erdogan said: "We will continue to cry out in Akif's language for those killed, exploited, and oppressed, especially in Gaza, and stand on the side of justice and the just."

In response to continued attacks on Türkiye's independence, Erdogan stressed the nation's determination to secure its future.

He also urged a united effort to maintain a resolute position against any activities jeopardising the country's internal cohesion.

1839 GMT — Israel gets 230 planes, 20 ships loaded with US weapons: report

The United States has sent 230 cargo planes and 20 ships loaded with weapons and military equipment to Israel since the outbreak of the Gaza war on October 7, according to Israeli media.

The US military assistance includes artillery shells, armoured vehicles and basic combat tools for soldiers, Yediot Ahronoth newspaper reported.

Israel’s Defence Ministry estimates the cost of the current war on Gaza at around $17 billion.

1801 GMT — Israeli food industry group warns of potential shortage due to Red Sea attacks

Israel's Food Industries Association has warned of a potential food shortage due to Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea.

"There is a risk of food shortage in emergencies after threats in the Red Sea amid the current developments in the Gaza war," the group said in a statement quoted by Maariv Daily.

It called for measures to ensure Israel’s food production does not go below less than 75 percent of the country’s food needs.

"Failure to take these measures will cause a severe shortage of food in times of wars and emergencies," the group warned.

1725 GMT — Hamas rejects temporary pauses, calls for end of Israeli war on Gaza

Hamas has said that it rejects any temporary pauses and seeks a permanent halt to Israeli attacks on Gaza.

"Our people want a permanent end of this aggression, not temporary pauses," Hamas said in a statement.

The resistance group said it will not enter any hostage swap negotiations with Israel unless "there is a total cessation of the aggression."

In another development, Hamas denied media reports citing Egyptian security sources that the group and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement had rejected an Egyptian proposal to cede power in Gaza in return for a permanent ceasefire.

1720 GMT — Israel will pay for killing Revolutionary Guard general: Raisi

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi has vowed that Israel "will certainly pay" for the killing of Sayyed Razi Moussavi, a senior commander in Iran's Revolutionary Guard in Syria.

"Without a doubt, this action is another sign of frustration, helplessness and incapacity of the usurping Zionist regime (Israel) in the region," Raisi said in a statement that added Israel "will certainly pay for this crime".

1709 GMT — Hamas urges ICC to hold Israel accountable over ‘crimes’ in Gaza

Palestinian resistance group Hamas has called on the International Criminal Court (ICC) to overcome political pressure and hold Israel accountable for its "crimes" in Gaza.

"The ICC and its prosecutor Karim Khan have failed to take serious and immediate action regarding war crimes and genocide being committed in occupied Palestine, especially in Gaza," Hamas said in a statement.

"This raises questions about the (court's) role in protecting humanity against violations by war criminals," it added.

1550 GMT —Israeli air strike kills senior Iranian Revolutionary Guards general in Syria

A senior commander with Iran's Revolutionary Guard was killed by an Israeli air strike in Syria, Iranian state media has said.

Sayyed Razi Moussavi "was killed during an attack by the Zionist regime a few hours ago in Zeinabiyah district in the suburbs of Damascus," the official IRNA news agency reported, using a different name for Sayyida Zeinab south of the Syrian capital.

IRNA said Moussavi was "one of the most experienced advisors" of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Syria.

The IRGC confirmed Moussavi's death in a statement, saying he was killed in a "missile attack" and vowed that Israel "will pay for this crime".

1539 GMT — Israel's Netanyahu says military pressure needed to free hostages

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that Israel would not succeed in freeing the remaining hostages held in Gaza without applying military pressure.

"We wouldn't have succeeded up until now to release more than 100 hostages without military pressure," Netanyahu said during a speech in Israel's parliament. "And we won't succeed at releasing all the hostages without military pressure."

Hostages' family members sat in the chamber looking down on the premier, holding posters of their relatives behind the plexiglass and intermittently interrupting him.

"Now! Now! Now!" the family members shouted.

1414 GMT — Gaza's medical shortages claim thousands of Palestinian lives

At least 9,000 people died in Gaza due to lack of medical treatment amid the Israeli onslaught, the government media office has said.

1348 GMT — Gaza death toll mounts as 250 killed in past 24 hours: ministry

At least 250 Palestinians have been killed and 500 wounded by Israeli attacks in Gaza in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 20,674 since October 7, the Health Ministry in besieged Gaza has said.