A group of mothers in southeastern Türkiye, who are holding a protest in front of the PKK-affiliated DEM Party (formerly HDP) provincial headquarters for their children kidnapped by the terrorist group, have expressed sorrow over 12 soldiers recently killed in PKK terrorist attacks, standing in full support for anti-terrorist military operations.

The sit-in protest initiated by families holding the DEM responsible for the abduction of their children has so far gone on for 1,576 days, or over four years.

The families, waiting with Turkish flags for their children, expressed their sorrow on Monday for the Turkish soldiers who were killed in clashes with terrorists trying to infiltrate the Operation Claw-Lock base area in northern Iraq.

Aysegul Bicer, who was earlier reunited with her son thanks to the sit-in protest, said in a statement on behalf of the families: "We feel the sorrow of losing 12 children due to the terrorist group's attacks. We stand by our soldiers and fully support the operations being carried out."

Nazli Sancar, another mother taking part in the sit-in, also expressed great sadness over the fallen soldiers.

Sancar said, referring to suspected links between the party and the terror group: "We’ve been fighting for our children here for years. We want our rightfully deserved children. We’re not leaving here; we’re not leaving our children to the HDP [DEM] and PKK."

The protest has been going on since 2019 outside the offices of the DEM in Diyarbakir.