While the Russia-Ukraine war dominated global headlines for most of the year, followed, starting in October, by Israel’s brutal military offensive on Palestinians on Gaza, many deadly quarrels raged across various parts of the world throughout 2023.

From Myanmar to Sudan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Haiti, political and military conflicts have taken many lives and catalysed mass displacements across multiple continents.

Despite the deaths of tens of thousands of people and the displacement of millions, the conflicts in the Global South did not garner much attention as Western media focused predominantly on the Russia-Ukraine conflict — until the eruption of Israel’s war on Palestine’s Gaza on October 7.

Here is a short, yet detailed, list of 2023’s other deadly conflicts:

Myanmar

Myanmar, a strategic ally of China, has long been controlled by military-led governments. This pattern changed for a brief time when Aung San Suu Kyi, a civilian leader, came to power in 2016, becoming the state counsellor of Myanmar, a position equivalent to a prime ministry post.

But Aung San Suu Kyi’s brief tenure — which had also been marred by violent attacks against the country’s minority group, Arakan’s Rohingya Muslims, which led to their forceful displacement — was disrupted in 2021 by a military coup. Since then, there have been violent clashes between the military and ethnic armed groups in different areas.

In 2023, tensions further escalated between the military and armed local groups, which formed the Three Brotherhood Alliance — comprising the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA), the Ta’ang National Liberation Army and the Arakan Army — to fight against Myanmar’s army-led government, claiming a few victories and seizing hundreds of military posts and four crucial border crossings.

Armed clashes have killed thousands of soldiers and fighters on both sides and thousands of civilians have also fallen victim to the army’s indiscriminate bombing campaigns across the regions where the Alliance fighters have been active.

Some analysts believe that the Alliance’s campaign against the junta has a good chance of ousting the country’s military rulers. But others think it’s unlikely the opposition groups will topple the ruling junta anytime soon.

Sudan

Like Myanmar, Sudan has long been under military leadership. But in early 2019, there was hope that this trend might change and that the resource-rich country could transition to a democracy after large protests swept the country in December 2018.

While the military establishment ousted the country’s long-time military ruler Omar al Bashir in 2019 in line with the demands of civilian groups, allowing Abdalla Hamdok to partially govern the country as civilian prime minister, it did not make a clear commitment to a democratic transition.

In 2022, Gen. Abdel Fattah al Burhan, the country’s top general, launched another military coup to claim full power as Hamdok resigned in protest. But Burhan’s coup did not end the political turmoil.

Early this year, the country’s second most powerful general, Gen. Mohamad Hamdan Dagalo (Hemedti), who leads the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), refused to accept that his forces be under the direct control of the army chief and the country’s de facto leader, Burhan, and in April, an escalating dispute between the two generals triggered a military conflict.