Wednesday, December 27, 2023

2039 GMT — The US government has announced what it said was the last remaining package of weapons available for Ukraine under existing authorisation, with Congress now needing to decide whether to keep supporting Kiev's battle against Russian invasion.

"The year's final package" includes air-defence and artillery munitions, the State Department said.

Earlier, the Secretary of StateAntony Blinken said the US will provide up to $250 million in arms and equipment to Ukraine, including air defense munitions and artillery ammunition.

1319 GMT — Russia says redirected most oil exports to China, India

Russia has redirected its oil exports from Europe to China and India, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak has said, almost two years after Moscow was hit by Western sanctions over the Ukraine conflict.

After President Vladimir Putin sent troops to Ukraine in February 2022, Western countries hit Russia with a slew of sanctions including a European Union embargo on its seaborne oil deliveries.

"We previously supplied a total of 40 to 45 percent of oil and oil products to Europe," said Novak, who is in charge of energy policy. "This year, we expect the figure not to exceed four to five percent of total exports," Novak said in a televised interview.

As it was losing much of its market share in Europe, Moscow pivoted to other buyers including China.

"China -- whose share (of oil exports) has grown to 45-50 percent -- and India have become our main partners in the current situation," Novak said.

India, which previously received almost no shipment, has become a major buyer.

"In two years the total share of supplies to India has increased to about 40 percent," Novak said.

India has been able to snap up discounted crude from Russia before refining it and selling it to European customers, reports say. While these sales are legal, critics say they amount to a backdoor route for Russian oil and undermine the impact of the sanctions.

1427 GMT –– Ukraine probes alleged prisoner of war execution by Russians

Ukraine has opened a war crimes investigation into the alleged execution by Russian forces of three Ukrainian prisoners of war, the general prosecutor's office has said.

Authorities said the incident occurred this month near the village of Robotyne in the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region and was captured in a video that was circulating online.

"This is another case of a gross violation by the aggressor country of international humanitarian law regarding the treatment of prisoners of war," the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

1544 GMT –– Ukraine may have to delay salaries, pensions without foreign aid

Ukraine's government faces the prospect of delaying pensions and salaries for public servants if crucial Western financial aid is not approved soon, Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko has told the Financial Times.

"The support of partners is extremely critical," Svyrydenko told the newspaper. "We need it urgently."

She said 500,000 civil servants, 1.4 million teachers and 10 million pensioners could experience payment delays.

1228 GMT –– EU aid to Ukraine will harm Europe's economy, won't change outcome of war: Kremlin

The Kremlin has said that any fresh European Union aid to Ukraine would not affect the outcome of the conflict there and that such spending would only hurt Europe's economy.

"Both Europeans and Americans are already well aware of the level of corruption (in Ukraine) and they understand that a fair portion of this money is stolen," Peskov told a regular news briefing.

"This money will not be able to change the course of events (in the Ukraine conflict)... This money is allocated to the detriment of EU economies which are already going through difficult times..," he said.