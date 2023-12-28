Thursday, December 28, 2023

2100 GMT — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he discussed Ukraine's "peace formula" in a call with Pope Francis.

"We discussed our joint work to put Ukraine's Peace Formula into action," he said in a post on X, formerly Twitter. "Over 80 countries are already involved in this process at the level of their representatives. And there will be more of them," he added.

Zelenskyy said he thanked Francis for his Christmas greetings "as well as his wishes for a just peace for all of us." Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine's peace formula will next be discussed in Davos, Switzerland, but has not given a date.

As part of his peace efforts on Ukraine, the pope has sent a special envoy, Italian Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, to Kiev, Moscow, Washington and Beijing.

In his Christmas Day message, the pope called for an end to multiple conflicts, including the one in Ukraine. In November, in a renewal of his persistent calls for an end to violence in Ukraine and the Middle East, he said "peace is possible" and that "we must not resign ourselves."

Zelenskyy said in October that he had invited Francis to Kiev.

More updates👇

2058 GMT — Ukraine gives more details of latest alleged killing of POWs

Ukraine's Airborne Assault Troops has said that three servicemen who Ukrainian prosecutors have said were captured and shot dead by Russian forces this month were members of the 82nd Airborne Assault Brigade.

Russia has yet to comment on the allegation, the second accusation that it has killed prisoners of war leveled against it this month by Ukrainian prosecutors.

Footage shared on social media of the alleged incident appears to show three unarmed figures collapsing from a stationary position after being fired upon. Reuters could not independently verify the video.

The Airborne Assault Troops said unidentified enemy personnel, "acting intentionally, in violation of the laws and customs of war," had deliberately killed the three men, whom it described as captured members of its 82nd Airborne Assault Brigade.

It said their bodies had been removed by Ukrainian authorities from the scene, previously identified as being near the village of Robotyne in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region.

The Airborne Assault Troops reshared the footage of the incident, marking three men with Ukrainian flags and placing Russian flags next to uniformed figures standing or crouching at two locations on a barren landscape some distance behind the three.

1630 GMT — More Ukrainian children from Russia-held areas arrive in Belarus

Belarus' president has attended a government-organised meeting with children brought from Russia-controlled areas of Ukraine, openly defying an international outrage over his country's involvement in Moscow's deportation of Ukrainian children.

Speaking at the event marking the arrival of a new group of Ukrainian children ahead of the New Year holiday, President Alexander Lukashenko vowed to “embrace these children, bring them to our home, keep them warm and make their childhood happier."

Belarusian officials did not say how many Ukrainian children were brought into the country.

A recentstudyby Yale University has found that more than 2,400 Ukrainian children aged 6-17 have been brought to Belarus from four Ukrainian regions that have been partially occupied by Russian forces.

1557 GMT —Shelling kills two fishermen in south Ukraine

Shelling has killed two civilians and wounded others in a village on the banks of the frontline Dnipro river in southern Ukraine, local authorities said.

"Russian armed forces carried out artillery shelling of the village of Bilenke of Zaporizhzhia Region," Ukraine's general prosecutor said.

"Two fishermen died" in the attack, the prosecutor said, also reporting five injured.

1537 GMT — Ukraine and Hungary prepare for Zelenskyy, Orban meeting amid tensions

Ukraine and Hungary are preparing a meeting of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Viktor Orban in the near future, the Ukrainian president's chief of staff has said.

Earlier this month, all European Union states except Hungary agreed to start accession talks with Ukraine. The bloc's leaders bypassed Orban's opposition by getting him to leave the room when the decision was made.

But leaders could not overcome Orban's resistance to revamping the EU budget to channel over $55 billion to Kiev and are expected to revisit the issue at an emergency summit on February 1.

Orban wants funding for Kiev to come from outside the EU budget.

1415 GMT —Zelenskyy thanks US for aid package

Zelenskyy has thanked the US for releasing the last remaining package of weapons available for Ukraine under existing authorisation, as uncertainty surrounds further aid to his war-torn country.

Zelenskyy had warned that any change in policy from the US — Kiev's main backer — could have a strong impact on the course of the war.

I thank President Joe Biden, Congress, and the American people for the $250 million military aid package announced yesterday. To defend freedom and security not only in Uk raine and Europe but also in the United States, we must continue to respond to ongoing Russian aggression. - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

1406 GMT — Two Russians get prison term for poetry against Ukraine campaign

A Moscow court has sentenced a poet to seven years in prison for reciting verses against the Ukraine campaign during an anti-mobilisation protest last year.

Artyom Kamardin, 33, was sentenced alongside Yegor Shtovba, 23, who also took part in the protest and received a sentence of five years and six months.

The two were seen behind a glass partition in a heavily-guarded courtroom.

Just before his sentencing, a smiling Kamardin recited a poem that refers to poetry as "gut-wrenching" and often disliked by "people accustomed to order".