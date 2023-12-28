Russia has reopened its embassy in Burkina Faso after a gap of nearly 32 years after the West African nation fell out with former colonial ruler France.

The Burkinabe Foreign Ministry confirmed in a statement that "Russia formally reopened its embassy this Thursday in Ouagadougou."

Russia's Ambassador to Ivory Coast, Alexei Saltykov, said he would head the mission in Burkina Faso until the new ambassador is named and described Burkina Faso as "an old partner with whom we have solid and friendly ties.

"Despite our physical absence here, bilateral cooperation in the political and economic fields have never ceased," he said.

Growing ties