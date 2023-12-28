On Christmas Eve, gunmen opened fire and killed almost 200 people in a string of attacks on remote villages in Nigeria’s Plateau state, where clashes over farmland and pasture have become commonplace.

Plateau Governor Caleb Mutfwang branded the weekend attacks — which targeted 17 communities, leaving most houses in the area burned down — as “senseless and unprovoked” in a broadcast on the local Channels Television, according to The Associated Press.

Tensions have been rising for decades in Plateau — a state that, though ethnically and religiously diverse, is one of many that struggle with violent conflict between farmers and semi-nomadic herders, claiming countless lives in the process, with the bloodshed often boiling over to other hinterland states in Nigeria’s Middle Belt, such as Benue, Adamawa, Nasarawa and Taraba, where attacks are also rife.

A deadlier conflict

In recent years, the attacks and killings have intensified. According to an AP report based on the most recent data from the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project, at least 2,600 deaths were recorded in 2021 in the country’s north-central and northwest regions — a figure that exceeds the number of civilian fatalities resulting from Boko Haram insurgencies.

Three years prior, in 2018, the International Crisis Group (ICG) released a report indicating that more than 1,300 Nigerians had been killed between January and June due to increasing conflict between herders and farmers — a conflict that proved itself six times deadlier than Boko Haram’s rebellion that year.

For context, most of the herders are from the traditionally nomadic and Muslim Fulani, and the majority of the farmers are Christians of various ethnicities. But beyond the religious and cultural divide, the deadly conflict is essentially a struggle for land use across the country’s Middle Belt.

Northern Nigeria is becoming more prone to drought and floods, pushing local nomadic cattle herders native to from the region to seek grazing lands further south, an area where farmers are scaling up production to keep up with a growing population.

Thus, the climate crisis — which contributes to the diminishment of fertile land — and weak government regulations and responses have been said to fuel the herder-farmer conflict plaguing the country.

No real justice

In what is seen as a reluctance to properly investigate and pursue meaningful solutions that could put an end to the violence, the government has faced criticism from not only both sides of warring herders and farmers, but also from international human rights organisations.