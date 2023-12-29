New York has moved to curb a Texas policy of busing thousands of migrants to the city, part of a growing battle over immigration that is already a core campaign issue ahead of 2024 presidential polls.

Mayor Eric Adams ordered that buses carrying migrants from the southern border with Mexico must give 32-hours notice before arriving in the city, and limited the times when such charter services can drop off passengers.

Texas Governor Greg Abbot has chartered coaches to move newly arrived migrants from the border to New York in protest at what he claims are the national government's failings in the face of migrant flows.

New York's move issued late Wednesday came after Adams met with his fellow Democratic mayors of Chicago and Denver, also popular destinations for newly-arrived migrants.

They called for greater action from national authorities which Adams has repeatedly attacked for inaction.

"Just last week, 14 chartered buses with migrants arrived overnight from Texas, the highest recorded number in a single night," said Adams.

"Cities cannot continue to do the federal government's job for them. We need federal and state help to resettle and support the remaining 68,000 migrants currently in New York City's care."

New York, a megacity of 8.5 million inhabitants, has welcomed waves of migrants throughout its history and more than 161,500 asylum seekers have arrived since spring 2022, city hall says.

Related Migrant families rally for end to New York’s new limit on shelter stays

Central political issue