WORLD
2 MIN READ
Pakistan cancels New Year's celebrations in solidarity with Gaza
Due to the situation in Gaza, Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar announced a complete ban on all New Year celebration events.
Pakistan cancels New Year's celebrations in solidarity with Gaza
On Thursday, Kakar expressed deep sadness on behalf of the entire Pakistani nation and the Muslim Ummah regarding the genocide of the oppressed Palestinians, particularly the massacre of innocent children in Gaza and the West Bank. / Photo: AP Archive
December 29, 2023

Pakistan has decided not to unveil New Year's Eve celebrations to show solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, the government said, urging people to instead "observe simplicity."

In an evening televised address to the nation late Thursday, Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said that because of the Gaza situation, the government had "completely banned all kinds of events regarding the New Year celebrations".

Following an attack on Israel by Palestinian resistance groups on 7 October, Israel's relentless aerial bombardment and ground invasion of Gaza has left much of the northern part of the territory in ruins and killed at least 21,320 people, mostly women and children, according to the health ministry in Gaza.

Kakar said Thursday, "The entire Pakistani nation and the Muslim Ummah were deeply saddened by the genocide of the oppressed Palestinians, especially the massacre of innocent children, in Gaza and the West Bank."

Recommended

New Year's Eve is usually marked in boisterous fashion in Pakistan, with fireworks and aerial gunfire -- as well as a bank holiday on January 1.

Sharjah, an emirate of the United Arab Emirates, on Thursday banned New Year's Eve fireworks over the war in Gaza.

The ban was "a sincere expression of solidarity and humanitarian cooperation with our siblings in Gaza", Sharjah police said in a Facebook post.

RelatedIsrael's goal is to erase entire idea of Palestine, Pakistan warns at UN
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington
Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive