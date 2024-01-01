The BAHA, an autonomous sub-cloud unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) developed by Turkish defence company HAVELSAN, entered the inventory of the Turkish Armed Forces.

HAVELSAN, a software and systems company in the defence sector, has been developing unmanned land, air and sea vehicles within the scope of its "digital unity" concept, introducing unmanned systems such as the BARKAN unmanned ground combat vehicle and the BAHA unmanned aerial vehicle in the same year to address future operational needs domestically and internationally.

The BAHA, which has been developed to meet the needs of modern armies, was put into service after the completion of tests.

It is an independent sub-cloud UAV equipped with vertical take-off and landing capabilities, complete autonomy in mission execution, a modular structure facilitating the integration of diverse payloads, and numerous other adva nced functionalities.

The BAHA serves as a vertically capable fixed-wing sub-cloud autonomous aircraft. It utilizes a petrol engine for horizontal cruising and employs electric motors for vertical takeoff and landing.

Mission-ready within minutes

With the ability to execute missions at altitudes of up to 15,000 feet, the BAHA boasts a maximum flight duration of six hours with the petrol engine (two hours using an electric motor) and covers a range of up to 80 kilometres (49.7 miles).