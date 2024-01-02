WORLD
South Korea opposition chief 'stabbed in neck' during Busan visit
Unidentified man uses knife-like weapon to wound Lee Jae-myung, head of main opposition Democratic Party, in southeastern city of Busan, local media report.
Lee Jae-myung falls after being attacked by an unidentified man during his visit to Busan, South Korea, January 2, 2024. Yonhap/ Photo: Reuters
January 2, 2024

South Korea's opposition party chief Lee Jae-myung has been attacked during a visit to the southern port city of Busan, the Yonhap news agency reported and his office confirmed.

Lee was stabbed on the left side of his neck with a weapon by an unidentified man while touring the site of a proposed airport in Busan, Yonhap said on Tuesday.

The assailant was subdued and arrested at the scene, it said.

News photographs published showed Lee lying on the ground with his eyes closed and hands of other people around him pressing a handkerchief against the side of his neck.

Lee has been transported to a hospital, Yonhap said.

Local media said Lee, head of the main opposition Democratic Party, was conscious but his exact condition was unknown.

South Korean media cited witnesses as saying the man used a knife-like weapon to wound Lee's neck. Lee lost the 2022 presidential election to President Yoon Suk Yeol by a narrow margin.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
