The Israeli army has abducted Palestinian children and transferred them out of Gaza, a human rights monitor has said, calling on Israel to return the children to their parents.

The Geneva-based Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor said on Tuesday in a statement on its website that it “takes very seriously the information published by Israeli Army Radio on 1 January 2024 regarding the kidnapping of a Palestinian infant from inside her Gaza family home by Israeli officer Harel Itach, a commander in the Givati Brigade, after the killing of her family members.”

"Following the news that the Israeli officer died on 22 December 2023 from injuries sustained during fighting in Gaza, a friend of Itach’s disclosed the kidnapping incident and said that the little girl’s whereabouts remain unknown," it added.

Expressing "deep fear and concern," it said the case of the Palestinian infant is not an isolated one.

"Numerous testimonies that the rights group has received say that the Israeli army regularly detains and transfers Palestinian children without disclosing their whereabouts," it noted.

'Horrific crime of kidnapping children'

Citing the "horrific crime of kidnapping children" as well as “the recent mysterious disappearance of hundreds of Palestinian detainees” from Gaza, the rights group highlighted that the international community must bear its responsibilities and apply pressure on Israel in order to ensure the safe return of all victims.

Citing "alarming reports" from many Palestinian families who have lost contact with their children, it noted that these reports are mainly from areas where Israeli ground incursions are occurring.

"More than 7,000 Palestinians—mostly women and children—are reportedly missing, amid chaos caused by the difficulty of removing bodies from the rubble, the near-total disruption of communications and Internet across most of the Strip, and the forced displacement of the vast majority of Gazan families," it added.

Pointing out that while most of the missing cases are believed to have perished beneath the rubble of homes targeted by Israeli airstrikes, it said that some are believed to be lost on the streets or have vanished from neighbourhoods where Israeli army ground incursions took place.