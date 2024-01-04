The death toll from Wednesday's twin bombings in southeastern Iran's Kerman city has been revised down to 84 with 284 others injured, officials said.

Speaking to media people during his visit to Kerman, Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi said on Thursday morning based on forensic evaluation, a total of 84 people have been declared dead so far.

Many of the injured people are still in critical condition, he hastened to add, which might push the death toll higher.

A total of 220 injured have been admitted to various hospitals in the mountainous province, the minister informed, adding that the situation is back to normal.

At least two powerful explosions ripped through the Kerman city on Wednesday, in close vicinity to the cemetery where Iran's former top military commander Gen. Qassem Soleimani lies buried.

Thousands of people had gathered there to commemorate the fourth anniversary of the death of Soleimani, the former chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quds Force, who was killed in a US drone strike in Baghdad in January 2020.

The cause of the explosions is still being investigated by security agencies. No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attacks, the deadliest in the post-1979 history of Iran.