CULTURE
3 MIN READ
King of rock 'n' roll Elvis Presley to get new, immersive show in London
British company Layered Reality put together the spectacle using AI, holographic projections, augmented reality, live theatre and multi-sensory effects to celebrate the singer's life and legacy.
King of rock 'n' roll Elvis Presley to get new, immersive show in London
In this May 23, 1977 file photo, Elvis Presley performs in Providence, RI, three months before his death. / Photo: AP Archive
January 4, 2024

A new immersive Elvis Presley show will open in central London later this year, bringing the king of rock 'n' roll back to life with the help of artificial intelligence (AI), organisers said.

"Elvis Evolution," featuring a life-size digital Elvis performing on stage, is designed to be the first of a series of shows in cities including Las Vegas, Tokyo and Berlin.

British company Layered Reality put together the spectacle using AI, holographic projections, augmented reality, live theatre and multi-sensory effects to celebrate the singer's life and legacy.

It promises previously unseen performances created through access to thousands of personal photos and home-video archives after striking a deal with Authentic Brands Group, which owns his estate.

Layered Reality chief executive Andrew McGuinness called the show "a next-generation tribute to the musical legend that is Elvis Presley."

RelatedUniversal Music to manage Elvis Presley's song catalogue

"Elvis maintains superstar status globally and people around the world no longer want to sit there and passively receive entertainment — they want to be a part of it," he added.

Recommended

The show, which is scheduled to open in November, will use music, technology and storytelling to chart Elvis's rise to fame and his cultural significance to the 1950s and 1960s.

Marc Rosen, head of entertainment at Authentic Brands Group, said it would give fans "a new, immersive way of experiencing Elvis Presley's life and legacy."

Presley — one of the best-selling music artists of all time — died aged 42 at his Graceland mansion in Memphis, Tennessee in 1977.

"Elvis Evolution" comes after the success of Swedish supergroup ABBA's "ABBA Voyage" digital avatar show, which opened at a purpose-built venue in east London in May 2022.

Bloomberg reported in September last year that it has sold more than 1.5 million tickets, generating more than $150 million.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Pig heads kept outside nine Paris mosques
1,300+ filmmakers, actors vow to refuse to work with Israeli film institutions
Gaza's Hind Rajab film at Venice targeted by hate campaign: director
Roblox to impose age controls this year following ban
After 14 years, Church of Saint Anna reopens in Syria’s Idlib
Poll finds 6 in 10 US Gen Z side with Hamas against Israel
Thousands protest Israeli genocidal war on Gaza near Venice Film Festival
Once a preserve of the rich, English is helping millions escape poverty in South Asia, new book says
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Netizens slam 'Jesus lover' Valentina Gomez for Quran sacrilege, noting it mentions Jesus 25 times
Israel accused of targeting clerics, churches to weaken Gaza’s social fabric
Ukraine has an axe to grind with Woody Allen
'Ecstasy' in Istanbul: Sami Yusuf inspires 25,000 with music and solidarity
Trump wonders how bad slavery was. History shows it was one of the worst crimes against humanity.
'Cool with Holocaust Museum' — Outrage as Trump slams US museums for focus on 'how bad slavery was'
Majority of Americans think alcohol bad for health as drinking hits record low
Why Shah Rukh Khan winning a top award opens old wounds and reveals India’s social fractures
By Quratulain Rehbar