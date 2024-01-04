A 17-year-old has opened fire at a small-town Iowa high school on the first day of school after the winter break, killing a sixth-grader and wounding five others as students barricaded in offices and fled in panic.

Among those wounded by the shooter in Perry school were four other students and a school administrator, said Mitch Mortvedt, assistant director of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, on Thursday.

Perry has about 8,000 residents and is about 64 kilometres northwest of Des Moines, on the edge of the state capital's metropolitan area.

It is home to a large pork-processing plant, and low-slung, single-storey homes spread among trees now shorn of their leaves by winter. The high school and middle school are connected, sitting on the east edge of town.

Perry High School senior Ava Augustus said she was in a counsellor's office when she heard three shots.

She and other people barricaded the door, preparing to throw things if necessary, with a window being too small for an escape.

"And then we hear 'He's down. You can go out,'" Augustus said through tears.

"And I run, and you can just see glass everywhere, blood on the floor. I get to my car, and they’re taking a girl out of the auditorium who had been shot in her leg."

Three gunshot victims were taken by ambulance to Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines, a spokesperson for its health system said.

Some other patients were transported to a second hospital in Des Moines, a spokesperson for MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center confirmed, declining to comment on the number of patients or their statuses.

Vigils were planned on Thursday evening at a park and a local church. A post on the high school's Facebook page said it would be closed on Friday, with counselling services planned at the public library on Friday and Saturday.

In Washington, US Attorney General Merrick Garland was briefed on the shooting.

FBI agents from the Omaha-Des Moines office are assisting with the investigation led by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

Witnesses

An active shooter was reported at 7:37 am on Thursday, and officers arrived seven minutes later, Dallas County Sheriff Adam Infante said. Emergency vehicles surrounded the middle and high school.

Zander Shelley, 15, was in a hallway when he heard gunshots and dashed into a classroom, according to his father, Kevin Shelley.

Zander was grazed twice and hid in the classroom before texting his father at 7:36 am.

Kevin Shelley, who drives a garbage truck, told his boss he had to run.