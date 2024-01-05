Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has joined mourners in Kerman for the funerals of the 89 people killed in twin blasts claimed by Daesh, state media said.

Suicide bombings struck crowds in the southern city, where many had gathered on Wednesday to commemorate Qasem Soleimani, commander of the elite Quds Force in Iran's Revolutionary Guard, on the fourth anniversary of his death in a US drone strike.

The attack killed 89 people, state TV said on Friday, raising an earlier toll following the deaths of several of the wounded.

The victims include multiple women and children and at least a dozen Afghan nationals, it said.

Despite the claim of responsibility by Daesh, Iranian officials have suggested Israeli and US involvement.

Daesh "has disappeared nowadays", said Revolutionary Guard chief Hossein Salami during the funeral ceremony, arguing militants "only act as mercenaries" for US and Israeli interests.

The United States rejected any suggestion that it or its ally Israel were behind the bombings, while Israel did not comment.

Raisi pledges to hunt down perpetrators

Iran's Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi told state TV that "some individuals involved in the attack have been arrested," without elaborating.

Salami vowed that Iran "will find you wherever you are", referring to any Daesh members behind the bombing plot.