The Supreme Court has said it will decide whether former president Donald Trump can be kept off the ballot because of his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss, inserting the court squarely in the 2024 presidential campaign.

The justices acknowledged on Friday the need to reach a decision quickly, as voters will soon begin casting presidential primary ballots across the country.

The court agreed to take up Trump's appeal of a case from Colorado stemming from his role in the events that culminated in the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.

Arguments will be held in early February.

The court will be considering for the first time the meaning and reach of a provision of the 14th Amendment barring some people who "engaged in the insurrection" from holding public office. The amendment was adopted in 1868, following the Civil War.

It has been so rarely used that the nation's highest court had no previous occasion to interpret it.

Colorado's Supreme Court, by a 4-3 vote, ruled last month that Trump should not be on the Republican primary ballot.

The decision was the first time the 14th Amendment was used to bar a presidential contender from the ballot.

The high court's decision to intervene, which both sides called for, is the most direct involvement in a presidential election since Bush v. Gore in 2000, when a conservative majority effectively decided the election for Republican George W. Bush. Only Justice Clarence Thomas remains from that court.

Trump had asked the court to overturn the Colorado ruling without even hearing arguments. "The Colorado Supreme Court decision would unconstitutionally disenfranchise millions of voters in Colorado and likely be used as a template to disenfranchise tens of millions of voters nationwide," Trump's lawyers wrote.

They argue that Trump should win on many grounds, including that the events of January 6 did not constitute an insurrection. Even if it did, they wrote, Trump himself had not engaged in insurrection.