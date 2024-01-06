TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish security forces destroy terrorist hideouts in northern Iraq
Türkiye's air operations in northern Iraq aim to neutralise PKK terror group members, safeguard Türkiye from terrorist attacks, and maintain border security.
Turkish security forces destroy terrorist hideouts in northern Iraq
PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye. / Photo: AA Archive
January 6, 2024

Turkish air strikes have destroyed 15 PKK terrorist targets in northern Iraq believed to be hideouts of ringleaders, the country's National Defence Ministry said.

Air operations were carried out in the Hakurk, Gara, Metina, Qandil, and Asos areas to "eliminate terrorist attacks against Türkiye and security forces from northern Iraq by neutralising members of the PKK/KCK terror group and other terrorist elements and to ensure border security in line with the self-defence rights arising from Article 51 of the UN Charter," the ministry said in a statement posted on X on Saturday.

Indigenously produced munitions were used to target the terrorists, the ministry said, adding that the terrorists' shelters, caves, and storage units were also destroyed in the air strikes.

"During this operation, every possible precaution was taken to safeguard innocent civilians, friendly elements, historical and cultural landmarks, and the environment from any harm," it added.

Recommended

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

RelatedTürkiye's thankless struggle: Fighting terror in northern Iraq and Syria
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan