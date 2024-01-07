South Korea says North Korea has fired artillery shells near the sea boundary for a third straight day.

South Korea's military said the North fired more than 90 rounds on Sunday afternoon, strongly urging Pyongyang to halt provocative acts.

The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un mocked South Korea's ability to detect weapons launches by the North, as she denied Seoul's claim that North Korea fired artillery shells into the sea the previous day.

South Korea's military quickly dismissed her statement as "a low-level psychological warfare" and warned that it would make a stern response to any provocations by North Korea.

South Korea's military earlier said North Korea fired shells near the disputed western sea boundary for a second consecutive day on Saturday. The military said North Korea fired more than 60 rounds on Saturday, a day after launching more than 200 shells.

North Korea acknowledged it performed artillery firings on Friday but said it didn't fire a single round on Saturday.

Kim's sister, Kim Yo-jong, said Sunday that North Korea only detonated blasting powder simulating the sound of its coastal artillery at the seashore to test the South Korean military's detection capabilities.