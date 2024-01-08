TalkTV, a British television channel owned by media mogul Rupert Murdoch, is facing a strong social media backlash after one of its hosts insulted and degraded a top Palestinian leader on her show.

TalkTV host Julia Hartley-Brewer continuously shouted down and twisted the words of Palestinian parliamentarian Dr Mustafa Barghouti in a recent interview.

One Twitter user, Amna Mir, slammed both TalkTV and the host.

"This racist, anti-Muslim, Islamophobic person, Julia Hartley-Brewer lia and this channel, TalkTV, are an absolute disgrace. Julia and the whole team (s)hould be fired immediately," she wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Others like Fatima Barkatula, a Scholar of Islamic Law studying English Law, called for pressure on Ofcom amid what she called Hartley-Brewer's racist and Islamophobic behaviour."

Calls are growing for the UK's commutations regulator, Ofcom, to take action against the TV channel.

The TalkTV interview followed the assassination of a senior Hamas leader in a drone strike in Lebanon.

Ramy Abdu, Assistant Professor of Law & Finance and Chairman of the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor, hit out at the media's treatment of Palestinians.

"@JuliaHB1 exemplifies the racism, violence, and condescension Palestinians endure in Western media. Her vicious discourse dehumanizes and targets Palestinian voices. @Talktv, uphold journalistic decency, and fire this woman misleading the public," wrote Abdu.

Reem Kelani, a Manchester-born Kuwait-raised Palestinian musician, translator and broadcaster, asked viewers to complain to Ofcom, describing Hartley-Brewer's behaviour as "appalling."

Others like Stewart Mills, who describes himself on X as passionate about reconciliation & peace-building, hit out at"appalling racism by Julia Hartley-Brewer."

He also called out the interview for its "complete disrespect for a beautiful & decent man who has devoted his life to community & public health". He insisted that an "apology (is) required."

‘We don’t have time’

During the interview, Hartley-Brewer said, 'We haven't got time to do the entire history of Benjamin Netanyahu, who is not a popular figure in Israel!'

When Barghouti tried to respond, Hartley-Brewer shouted at him. "Mustafa, is it possible to..."

"Please don't say that again; we don't have time for that. You've made that point five times already," she said.

Hartley-Brewer angrily shouted after Barghouti remarked: "I don't know what you have time for."

"For the love of God let me finish a sentence man!" she shouted loudly at him, before continuing. "For the love of God, let me finish a sentence man!,' she yelled. At no point did Barghouti try to cut her off.

'You are misleading the public,' Barghouti calmly responded.

Hartley-Brewer went on to say that there was little time left and insisted he had 10 seconds to finish his sentence.