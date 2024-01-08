Courting Black voters he needs to win re-election, President Joe Biden has denounced the "poison" of white supremacy in America, declaring at the site of a deadly church shooting in South Carolina that such ideology has no place in America, "not today, tomorrow or ever."

Biden spoke on Monday from the pulpit of the historic Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, where avowed white supremacist Dylann Roof gunned down nine Black parishioners in 2015. The US leader was, however, heckled and booed over US' role in Israel's war on Gaza as several people shouted "ceasefire now" before being escorted from the church hall.

The Democratic president continued to sharpen his attacks on former president Donald Trump, the front runner for the Republican Party's 2024 nomination, while hailing his administration's efforts to reduce inflation, drive Black unemployment down and combat housing discrimination.

Describing the 2015 attack at the church, Biden said, "The word of God was pierced by bullets of hate and rage propelled by not just gunpowder but by poison. A poison that has for too long haunted this nation. And what is that poison? White supremacy ... This has no place in America — not today, tomorrow or ever."

Biden described Trump as a threat to democracy, citing the deadly attack on the US Capitol by Trump supporters in 2021, hoping to overturn the Republican's election loss.

"That violent mob was whipped up by lies from a defeated former president," Biden said. "His actions were among the worst dereliction of duty of any president in American history."

Trump failed to concede the 2020 election or acknowledge the votes of millions, Biden said, despite dozens of court cases affirming Biden's victory.

"He's a loser," Biden said, drawing applause from hundreds attending the speech.

Recent polling has shown Trump beating Biden in swing states that will determine who wins the White House this year, and a Reuters/Ipsos poll in December showed a rematch would be close.

Biden's campaign said he would return to South Carolina before its February 3 Democratic presidential primary. The president thanked Black voters in the South for helping him win the presidency.

Biden, who lauded the congregation for their forgiveness of the 2015 shooter, later met privately with families and survivors.

Pro-Palestine protest

Biden's remarks were interrupted by protesters chanting "ceasefire now," referring to Israel's brutal war on Gaza that has killed more than 23,000 people and wounded nearly 59,000 others.

"I understand their passion, and I've been quietly working with the Israeli government to get them to reduce and significantly get out of Gaza," said Biden.

Some audience members chanted "four more years" when Biden took to the pulpit and again as those protesters were led away.