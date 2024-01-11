A bill seeking to ban public bodies boycotting Israel was passed in UK's House of Commons, despite pro-Palestine protests outside Parliament.

The Anti-Boycott Bill was passed by 282 to 235 on Thursday, and was sent to the House of Lords.

279 Conservative Party MPs, two independent MPs and 1 member of Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party voted in favour of the bill.

162 MPs from the Labour Party, 40 from the Scottish National Party (SNP), 13 from the Liberal Democrat Party, eight from the Conservative Party, two MPs each from Wales' Plaid Cymru and Northern Ireland's Social Democratic Labour Party, one MP each from Alba and the Green Party, as well as six independent candidates voted against the bill.

If the bill is accepted after being discussed in the House of Lords, it will be submitted to King Charles III for approval. The House of Lords could also send the bill to the House of Commons for reconsideration.

Proponents of the bill say it prevents anti-Semitism, while opponents say it gives Israel the green light to continue its onslaught in Gaza.

Protest outside parliament

Gathered in front of Parliament, protesters demonstrated against the bill, formally known as the Public Bodies' Economic Activities (Overseas) Bill.

Em Hilton, founder of Na'amod, a movement led by British Jews seeking to end their community's support of Israeli occupation of the West Bank, addressed the protesters.

He said the UK government is making efforts to suppress those showing solidarity with Palestinians and limiting the right to protest.

Hilton further said the bill, introduced during Israel's onslaught on Gaza, aims to suppress solidarity with Palestine.

He emphasised the importance of combating anti-Semitism but criticised using pressure on the Palestinian solidarity movement as the solution.

Hilton said that undemocratic laws will not guarantee security, highlighting that securing Gaza and building apartheid walls are not "viable" solutions.