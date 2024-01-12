WORLD
Myanmar ethnic armed forces and junta agree on ceasefire
In talks facilitated by a Chinese envoy Deng Xi Jin, the Three Brotherhood Alliance agreed to "ceasefire without advancing further," alliance of ethnic minority forces said.
Myanmar Ethnic Rebels / Photo: AP
January 12, 2024

An alliance of ethnic minority armies in northern Myanmar has agreed to a ceasefire with the ruling military junta, a leader of one of the groups, the TNLA, said, adding that the talks involved an envoy from neighbouring China.

The junta, which overthrew an elected government in 2021, has been battling rebels fighting to end its control of their regions since late October, with intense violence along the northern border with China.

The joint offensive has posed the biggest battlefield challenge to the military since the coup and caused concern in China about the prospect of border trade disruption and a refugee influx.

In talks facilitated by a Chinese envoy Deng Xi Jin, the Three Brotherhood Alliance agreed to a "ceasefire without advancing further," the TNLA leader, who declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the talks, said.

"From the (alliance) side, the agreement is to refrain from offensive attacks on enemy camps or towns. From the military side, the agreement is not to engage in attacks through air strikes, bombardment, or heavy weapons."

Myanmar's junta was not immediately available for confirmation.

The two other groups in the alliance, the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) and the Arakan Army (AA), did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the talks.

