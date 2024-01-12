An alliance of ethnic minority armies in northern Myanmar has agreed to a ceasefire with the ruling military junta, a leader of one of the groups, the TNLA, said, adding that the talks involved an envoy from neighbouring China.

The junta, which overthrew an elected government in 2021, has been battling rebels fighting to end its control of their regions since late October, with intense violence along the northern border with China.

The joint offensive has posed the biggest battlefield challenge to the military since the coup and caused concern in China about the prospect of border trade disruption and a refugee influx.