WORLD
3 MIN READ
No 'licence to bully us', says Maldives president as India row deepens
President Mohamed Muizzu's statement, which he said upon returning from his first state visit to China, follows a recent controversy over social media posts by three now-suspended Maldivian deputy ministers about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
No 'licence to bully us', says Maldives president as India row deepens
Regional rivals China and India are competing for influence in the Maldives, a key South Asian country. / Photo: Reuters
January 14, 2024

The Maldives may be small but will not be bullied, the president said after returning from China, where he signed a raft of deals, as a row with New Delhi deepens.

New Delhi considers the Indian Ocean archipelago to be within its sphere of influence but the country has shifted to China's orbit, the Maldives's largest external creditor.

"We are not a country that is in the backyard of another country. We are an independent nation," Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu told reporters on his arrival home on Saturday.

"This territorial integrity policy is one that China respects," he said in the nation's Dhivehi language, the Mihaaru newspaper late on Saturday.

RelatedMaldives votes in election closely watched by China, India

With Beijing and New Delhi tussling for influence, Muizzu was elected in September after pledging to cultivate "strong ties" with China and eject Indian troops.

"We may be small, but that doesn't give you the licence to bully us," Muizzu said in a final comment in English.

Muizzu has denied seeking to redraw the regional balance by bringing in Chinese forces to replace Indian troops.

Recommended

Muizzu held his first state visit to China this week and the two sides issued a joint communique on Thursday detailing the "broad consensus" reached by their leaders.

RelatedMaldives' new president asks India to withdraw military staff from island

China's state broadcaster CCTV said deals included "infrastructure construction, medical care and health care, improvement of people's livelihoods, new energy sources, agriculture and marine environmental protection" agreements.

"Longstanding China-Maldives relations are built upon an exemplary model of mutual respect," Muizzu's office said.

Tensions with New Delhi flared after three of Muizzu's junior ministers reportedly called Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "clown" and a "terrorist" in since-deleted social media posts earlier this month.

Bollywood actors and some of India's cricket greats have responded with calls for compatriots to boycott their southern neighbour and instead book their next holidays closer to home.

Tourism accounts for nearly a third of the Maldives' economy, with Indians making up the largest share of foreign arrivals.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington
Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit