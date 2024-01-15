On January 2, an Israeli drone strike in Beirut's southern suburbs killed Saleh al Arouri, the deputy chief of Hamas's political bureau, alongside six other senior Hamas officials.

This assassination was part of Israel’s longstanding pattern of targeting leaders of the Palestinian resistance movement in Lebanon. And the practice goes back to the killing of Ghassan Kanafani. (Israel hasn’t publicly acknowledged its role in the Beirut attack but silence and denial are part of Tel Aviv’s longstanding policy.)

One of Israel’s first targets in Lebanon, Kanafani, a Palestinian journalist and spokesman for the Palestinian Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), was assassinated in Beirut in 1972.

Mossad agents planted a bomb in his car, resulting in his death along with his 17-year-old niece, Lamees.

Described as "a commando who never fired a gun" in an obituary in Lebanon’s Daily Star, Kanafani played a crucial role in the Palestinian resistance.

His novels, novellas, and short stories enjoy widespread popularity across the Arab world, having been translated into more than 18 languages.

Israel’s targeted killings of Palestinian leaders and prominent figures - from Kanafani to Arouri - have had little to do with security or military considerations, says Palestinian historian Rashid Khalidi.

Instead, they serve other purposes, such as influencing domestic opinion, securing votes, instilling deterrence, seeking revenge, or undermining the Palestinian leadership.

A man of words

Kanafani's life was marked by exile, starting at the age of 12, when his family left Acre in the north of Palestine for Lebanon after the Nakba. He pursued his university education in Damascus and later moved to Beirut in 1960.

There, he played various roles in editing and writing, producing his most notable works such as "Men in the Sun" (1962), "All That is Left to You" (1966), and "Returning to Haifa" (1969).

“Men in the Sun,” in particular, made a profound impact upon its release, propelling Kanafani into the forefront of Arabic literature and garnering him instant and broad recognition. To this day, it is regarded as a masterpiece.

In the book, three exiled Palestinians hide themselves in an empty water tank of a truck, attempting to smuggle their way to Kuwait. When the driver is detained at the border, the men, fearing "drawing attention from the outside world to their existence,” endure suffocation and death instead of calling for help. The novel concludes with the driver’s lament echoing in the desert: “Why didn’t you knock on the sides of the tank? Why didn’t you say anything? Why?”