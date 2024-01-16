Tuesday, January 16, 2024

1606 GMT –– Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban expressed willingness to support Ukraine –– provided it is separate from the European Union's budget –– after vetoing $55 billion) in aid for Kiev in December.

The EU is due to hold talks at an extraordinary summit on February 1 in a bid to make progress on the stalled aid package for Ukraine.

Following Hungary's veto, Brussels has been scrambling to provide a financial lifeline to the war-torn country as US support for Ukraine has also been tied up due to a political dispute.

After meeting his ally Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico, Orban said Budapest would be willing to contribute its fair share to a new aid package, provided it happens outside the bloc's budget.

"Hungary is ready to support Ukraine, it will do so from its own budget, it does not want to take out loans jointly with anyone, and it does not want this issue to be included in the [EU's] budget," Orban told a news conference.

"If we want to help Ukraine... we must do so without damaging the EU budget," he added.

"To give 50 billion euros from the EU budget for four years in advance is a violation of budgetary management and national interests. We do not even know what will happen in a quarter of a year," Orban said.

Both leaders have been critical of sending aid to Ukraine, although Fico supported the package Orban blocked in December.

Speaking alongside Orban, Fico said Hungary's proposal is "rational and meaningful".

"If all 27 EU countries want to approve the budget revision and agree on aid to Ukraine, Hungary must be listened to, negotiated with and a joint solution with Hungary must be found," Fico said.

More updates 👇

Biden, Germany's Scholz speak about Ukraine, Middle East - White House

1759 GMT –– US President Joe Biden spoke with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz about Ukraine and the ongoing events in the Middle East, the White House said.

1645 GMT –– Poland eyes solution to Ukraine grain dispute similar to Romania, Bulgaria deals: source

Poland is eyeing a licensing deal for agricultural trade with Ukraine similar to one agreed with Kiev by Romania and Bulgaria, an official familiar with the matter said, to try to end a dispute with Kiev and halt protests at Ukraine's border.

Poland's new prime minister, Donald Tusk, has said he will visit Kiev as Warsaw pushes to repair ties with Ukraine - which aspires to join the EU and NATO as it fights against an Russia - strained under his nationalist predecessors.

Warsaw and Kiev have been at odds over cheap Ukrainian grain exports to Poland, and via Poland to the rest of the European Union, with Polish truck drivers and farmers blocking several border crossings for weeks.

1817 GMT –– North Korean minister lauds 'comradely' ties with Russia, meets Putin in Kremlin

North Korea's foreign minister lauded comradely ties with Russia and then held rare talks in the Kremlin with President Vladimir Putin, who has been invited by Kim Jong-un to visit the reclusive nuclear-armed country.

The Kremlin said on the Telegram messaging app that North Korea's Choe Son-hui and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had briefed Putin on the results of their talks earlier in the day. No further details were immediately available.

Putin has deepened ties with North Korea since the 2022 military campaign in Ukraine, and the United States and its allies have condemned what they say have been significant North Korean missile deliveries to Russia to help its war effort.

Both Russia and North Korea have repeatedly dismissed the criticism. Moscow says it will develop ties with whatever countries it wants and that its cooperation with Pyongyang does not contravene international agreements.

1620 GMT –– Ukraine's statehood at risk if pattern of war continues: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Ukraine's statehood could suffer an "irreparable blow" if the pattern of the war continued, and Russia would never be forced to abandon the gains it had made.

Putin made his televised comments a day after Switzerland agreed to host a global summit at the request of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Putin dismissed "so-called peace formulas" being discussed in the West and Ukraine and what he called the "prohibitive demands" they entailed.

"Well, if they don't want (to negotiate), then don't!" he said.

"Now it is quite obvious, not only (Ukraine's) counter-offensive failed, but the initiative is completely in the hands of the Russian armed forces. If this continues, Ukrainian statehood may suffer an irreparable, very serious blow."

1556 GMT –– Ukraine says Polish protesters lift blockade of two border crossings

Ukraine's border authorities said that Polish truck drivers who had been blocking three crossings on the Polish-Ukrainian border lifted their blockade at two of them.

"Today, Polish strikers unblocked the Korczowa-Krakowiets checkpoint. As of this hour, about 300 trucks are queuing to enter Ukraine from the Polish side," the customs service said on the Telegram messaging app.

Later the border service said protesters had halt ed their blockade at the Rava-Ruska crossing.

"Registration and passage of freight vehicles across the border in both directions is going ahead in the usual manner," the service said.

It said that nearly 700 trucks were waiting to enter Ukraine at the two crossings.

1538 GMT –– Ukraine needs 'predictable financing' to defeat Russia: EU chief

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said Ukraine's allies needed to guarantee stable backing for Kiev as questions swirl over future support from the United States and EU.

"Ukraine can prevail in this war. But we must continue to empower their resistance," the head of the European Union's executive arm told the World Economic Forum in Davos.

"Ukrainians need predictable financing throughout 2024 and beyond. They need a sufficient and sustained supply of weapons to defend Ukraine and regain its rightful territory."

EU leaders will hold a summit on February 1 to try to overcome Hungary's veto on providing 50 billion euros ($54.5 billion) in financial aid to Ukraine over the next four years.

1422 GMT –– Putin gathers re-election signatures in Russian-held Ukraine

Residents of the Russian-held city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine lined up to register their support for Vladimir Putin in a presidential vote where he is sure to win re-election.

Russia claimed Donetsk and three other Ukrainian regions as its own territory in September 2022 in a move that Ukraine and most countries at the United Nations condemned as illegal.

Conducting the March election in these areas is important for Moscow as a means of demonstrating that it has integrated them as "new territories", even though it does not fully control them militarily. Ukraine says the exercise is illegitimate and void.

Putin needs to gather 300,000 signatures by Jan. 31 in support of his candidacy because he has put his own name forward for re-election instead of being nominated by a political party.

1416 GMT –– 'Predator' Putin won't accept frozen conflict: Zelenskyy