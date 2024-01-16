WORLD
4 MIN READ
UK's Sunak grapples with opposition in key Rwanda legislation
Parliamentary clash looms over Rishi Sunak's asylum policy as lawmakers seek amendments to address potential loopholes.
UK's Sunak grapples with opposition in key Rwanda legislation
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons. / Photo: AP Archive
January 16, 2024

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faces a parliamentary showdown with right-wing lawmakers in his party this week as his legislation to block legal challenges to the plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda returns to parliament.

The British government is trying to reduce a surge in asylum seekers who make the dangerous crossing in small boats from France to the southern coast of England.

Most of those arriving in the boats say they are fleeing wars and poverty in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia. But the British government says about 90 percent making the journey are men and many of them economic migrants rather than genuine refugees.

Sunak faced the most serious threat to his leadership last month when he saw off a threatened revolt by dozens of his lawmakers during the first parliamentary vote on the draft legislation.

The government comfortably won that vote after some lawmakers decided to abstain rather than rebel, but the rebels warned that they could vote down the legislation at later stages of the parliamentary process unless the bill was changed.

Parliament will vote on a series of proposed amendments on Tuesday and Wednesday aimed at closing off potential loopholes that could block asylum seekers from being removed to Rwanda.

More than 50 lawmakers have backed an amendment that would allow ministers to ignore last-minute rulings from judges at the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg seeking to ground flights to Rwanda.

'Stop the boats'

A similar number also support another amendment that would stop asylum seekers from bringing individual claims to prevent their removal to the East African nation.

Recommended

Unless the legislation is changed, right-wing Conservatives are threatening to vote against the government at its final parliamentary stage in the House of Commons, which could take place on Wednesday evening.

Two Conservative Party deputy chairmen said on Monday evening that they would back rebel amendments in a test of Sunak's authority.

Lee Anderson and Brendan Clarke-Smith said they would vote to toughen the legislation in a sign of the deep divisions in the Conservative Party on the issue.

Asked if this means he would be sacked, Brendan Clarke-Smith said: "It is not for me to decide."

Sunak has staked his premiership on his pledge to "stop the boats" and has vowed to push through the plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda before an election expected this year.

In return for accepting any asylum seekers, Rwanda has already been paid $305 million by the British government. But so far, no one from Britain has been sent to Rwanda because of legal challenges.

In November, the UK Supreme Court ruled that Sunak's policy of deporting migrants to Rwanda would breach British and international human rights laws and agreements.

In response, Sunak agreed on a new treaty with Rwanda and brought forward the new legislation designed to override any legal obstacles that would stop deportations.

Sunak is reluctant to accept the right-wing amendments because of concerns about a counter-rebellion by centrist members of parliament and threats by Rwanda to quit the plan if it does not comply with international law.

RelatedWill repeal Rwanda policy if  Labour Party voted to power: Starmer
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington
Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit