TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye will not allow terror corridor along south border: Defence minister
Turkish defence minister reiterates the success of Operation Claw-Lock, initiated in April 2022, in neutralising PKK terrorists, preventing cross-border attacks, and strategically aiming to eliminate terrorism at its source.
Türkiye will not allow terror corridor along south border: Defence minister
Minister Yasar Guler addressed the parliament on terrorist attacks and counter-terrorism operations. / Photo: AA 
January 16, 2024

Türkiye will not allow a terror corridor along its south border, Turkish National Defence Minister Yasar Guler has said.

"Regardless of who provides support, under any pretext or for any reason, we will not allow the establishment of a terrorist corridor along our southern borders," Guler said on Tuesday in his briefing to Türkiye's parliament on terrorist attacks and counter-terrorism operations.

Following the killing of nine Turkish soldiers on Friday in a terror attack in northern Iraq, security forces stepped up their crackdown on the PKK terrorist organisation and its Syrian offshoot, YPG.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April 2022 to target the PKK terrorist organisation's hideouts in Iraq's northern Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions near the Turkish border.

Terror's 'last resistance'

In the areas where Operation Claw-Lock continues, Minister Guler said if it weren't for the Turkish military presence, the terrorist organisation's attacks on Türkiye's borders would continue as before, and greater costs would be paid in the cities.

Recommended

"Today, not a single piece of news about a martyr is coming from within the country's borders, and there is not a single attack on our base areas. This demonstrates the success of our strategy to eliminate terrorism at its source," he said.

Türkiye's military reaching the Zap region, which is the "heart" of terrorists, has caused the terror group to show its "last resistance" in the Operation Claw-Lock zone, he added.

In the Operation Claw-Lock zone, there have been 3,151 harassment and infiltration attempts by PKK terrorists on Türkiye's base areas, Guler stressed. In response to these attacks, as many as 1,689 terrorists were neutralised in northern Iraq, he added.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

RelatedTürkiye's thankless struggle: Fighting terror in northern Iraq and Syria
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan