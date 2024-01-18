WORLD
Ecuador arrests almost 2,000 suspects following violent events
In response to wave of violence in Ecuador last week, government declared war on 22 criminal groups.
Some 158 of the people arrested are prosecuted for terrorism. / Photo: AP Archive
January 18, 2024

Almost 2,000 suspects have been detained in Ecuador following the wave of violence that the country experienced last week, according to authorities.

Some 158 of the people arrested are prosecuted for terrorism.

On Jan. 9, images of armed men who burst into a television studio during a live broadcast and held journalists at gunpoint made international news headlines.

That same day, incidents of violence in at least six prisons began, where 178 guards and other staff were held hostage by prisoners. Days later, all prison staff who were seized were finally freed.

In response to the acts of violence, President Daniel Noboa decided to designate 22 criminal groups as terrorist organisations, declare a 60-day state of emergency and recognise an "internal armed conflict" in the South American country.

Authorities also claim to have killed five alleged members of the gangs now classified as terrorists, while two police officers were murdered and another eleven were freed from different kidnappings carried out by these groups.

Missing gang leader

Since last Tuesday, 728 firearms, 41 gun feeders, nearly 21,200 bullets and 521 explosives have been seized. Police forces have also seized more than 6 tons of drugs and nearly $6,000 in cash.

The government reports there have been 13 attacks on public and private infrastructure and twelve on police institutions.

Last week’s violent events began after Adolfo Macias, a notorious gang leader vanished from prison. The leader of the Los Choneros criminal gang, who disappeared from the prison cell where he was serving a 34-year sentence, is still missing.

The country's president on Tuesday urged the US and other nations around the world to support the country following increased violence.

