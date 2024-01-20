UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the destruction of Gaza is unprecedented, and the right of the Palestinian people to statehood must be recognised by everyone.

Addressing the 19th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) summit in Kampala, Guterres said on Saturday the refusal to accept the two-state solution for Israelis and Palestinians and the denial of the right to statehood for the Palestinian people is unacceptable. “This would indefinitely prolong a conflict that has become a major threat to global peace and security; exacerbate polarisation and embolden extremists everywhere,” he said.

"This summit falls at another moment of deep division, human rights, international law, the Geneva Conventions, and the UN Charter are being flouted with impunity. I will not relent in my call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and an immediate unconditional release of all hostages,” he added.

“The wholesale destruction of Gaza and the number of civilian casualties in such a short period are totally unprecedented during my mandate,” the secretary-general said, noting that the UN has also been affected as 152 staff have been killed.

Not only dying from bombs

Israel's military campaign in Gaza since the October 7 Hamas incursion has killed nearly 25,000 people besides causing mass displacement, destruction and shortage of food, water and medicine.