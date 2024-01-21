Sunday, January 21, 2024

0907 GMT —

At least 25 people were killed and 20 others injured due to shelling in the Ukrainian city of Donetsk, which is currently under Russian control.

"At the moment, information about 25 deaths has been confirmed. At least 20 more people were injured, including two children in moderate condition," Denis Pushilin, the Russian-installed head of the Donetsk region, said on Telegram.

Pushilin claimed the artillery shells were fired from the settlements of Kurakhove and Krasnohorivka, which are under Ukrainian control.

Ukrainian officials have not yet commented on Pushilin's claim.

In an earlier statement, Pushilin said that at least 13 were killed and 10 were wounded due to the shelling of a market area in Donetsk’s Tekstilshchik suburb.

More updates 👇

1305 GMT - Russia calls Donetsk strike 'barbaric terrorist act'

Moscow has called the strike on a market in the Russian-held city of Donetsk a "barbaric terrorist act" that showed the need for its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

"The neo-Nazi Kyiv regime, with the support of the United States and its satellites, once again committed a barbaric terrorist act against the civilian population of Russia," its foreign ministry said.