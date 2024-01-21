Palestinian resistance group Hamas has said its October 7 attacks in southern Israel were a "necessary step" against Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories.

It was "a normal response to confront all Israeli conspiracies against the Palestinian people," the group said in the report.

The 16-page report document was the group's first public report released in English and Arabic on Sunday explaining the background to the attack, when the group broke through Gaza's militarised border.

On October 7, hundreds of Hamas fighters crossed into Israel by land, air and sea.

The attack resulted in the deaths of about 1,140 people, Israeli officials say.

During the attack, the gunmen seized around 250 hostages, according to the latest Israeli figures.

Israeli officials say around 132 captives remain in Gaza, of whom at least 27 are believed to have been killed.

"If there was any case of targeting civilians it happened accidentally and in the course of the confrontation with the occupation forces," Hamas said in the report.

"Many Israelis were killed by the Israeli army and police due to their confusion."