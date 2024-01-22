WORLD
2 MIN READ
More than 75,000 march across France to condemn 'racist' immigration law
The protesters, who claimed that the law was "racist" and targeted immigrants and French citizens with dual citizenship, stated that everyone living in the country should be granted a residence permit.
More than 75,000 march across France to condemn 'racist' immigration law
People hold placards during a citizen march against a controversial immigration law, surnamed "Darmanin law," in Paris, France. / Photo: Reuters
January 22, 2024

Protests against France's contentious immigration law have taken place in various cities nationwide, with the capital being the focal point.

A demonstration that kicked off at Trocadero Square in Paris on Sunday saw the participation of trade unions and lawmakers from the far-left La France Insoumise (LFI, or France Unbowed) party, including Mathilde Panot, Thomas Portes and Rachel Keke.

The protesters, claiming the law to be "racist" and directed at immigrants and French citizens with dual nationality, called for granting residence permits to everyone residing in the country.

Due to the demonstration, various metro stations such as Concorde and Tuileries were closed.

RelatedFrance must address 'deep' police racism — UN
Recommended

Sophie Binet, general secretary of the General Confederation of Labour (CGT), said on X that a total of 150,000 people marched nationwide, including 25,000 in Paris, to express their opposition to the immigration law.

According to reports in the French press, the Ministry of the Interior announced that 16,000 people participated in the demonstrations in Paris and 75,000 nationwide.

The immigration law, approved in Parliament on December 19, 2023, links rental support and family allowances provided to foreigners living in the country to certain employment conditions.

According to the law, employed foreigners can benefit from rental support three months after arriving in France, while non-working individuals can avail themselves of rental support after five years.

RelatedFrench officers get 'a slap on the wrist' in landmark police brutality case
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington
Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit