Protests against France's contentious immigration law have taken place in various cities nationwide, with the capital being the focal point.

A demonstration that kicked off at Trocadero Square in Paris on Sunday saw the participation of trade unions and lawmakers from the far-left La France Insoumise (LFI, or France Unbowed) party, including Mathilde Panot, Thomas Portes and Rachel Keke.

The protesters, claiming the law to be "racist" and directed at immigrants and French citizens with dual nationality, called for granting residence permits to everyone residing in the country.

Due to the demonstration, various metro stations such as Concorde and Tuileries were closed.