Indian broadcaster Zee Entertainment will take legal action against Sony Group after the Japanese media company terminated a $10 billion merger of their India operations.

Sony ended the merger on Monday, which was announced two years ago, as they could not agree on some deal conditions, and has also sought $90 million in termination fees from Zee.

The collapse is a blow to both firms' hopes of better competing with streaming rivals such as Disney, Amazon and Netflix in the booming entertainment market of 1.4 billion people.

Bloomberg News and India's Economic Times said Sony had sent a termination notice to Zee and that a formal announcement was expected soon.

Sony cited conditions of the merger agreement not being met as the reason for the decision, according to the letter seen by Bloomberg.

The Japanese giant declined to comment when contacted by AFP.