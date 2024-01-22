WORLD
Pakistan shuts three military-affiliated universities over security threats
Three institutions tied to Pakistan's army, navy and air force in the capital city Islamabad have been "shut down because of potential threats," says a police official.
A Pakistani student shows his identity card to a security personnel outside the Bacha Khan University in Charsadda, Pakistan. / Photo: AP Archive
January 22, 2024

Three universities affiliated with Pakistan's military have been shut down over security threats in the capital Islamabad, police said.

An Islamabad police official said on condition of anonymity on Monday that the National Defence University, Bahria University and Air University in Islamabad were "shut down because of potential threats."

The institutions are tied to Pakistan's army, navy and air force, respectively.

"Due to security reasons... all faculty and staff, except security and necessary admin staff, will work from home," said a text sent to Bahria University students.

Pakistan is due to vote in general elections in two weeks amid overlapping political, economic and security challenges — with a spike in terror attacks targeting police and soldiers.

Thousands of auxiliary security forces are set to saturate the nation's capital and northwestern region abutting Afghanistan before the election.

The South Asian nation of 240 million has seen an uptick in attacks along its border regions since the Taliban surged back to power there in 2021, and claims Kabul is giving safe haven to militants.

Last year saw casualties hit a six-year high with more than 1,500 civilians, security forces and militants killed, according to the Islamabad-based Center for Research and Security Studies.

In 2014, the Pakistani Taliban, known as the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), stormed an army public school in the northwestern provincial capital of Peshawar and killed more than 150 people, the majority of them children, triggering a massive army campaign to rout the terrorists.

The TTP is a separate group which is loosely affiliated with the Afghan Taliban.

SOURCE:AFP
