Invading Israeli military has killed 11,000 children and 7,500 women in Gaza, Palestinian authorities said, adding Tel Aviv dropped more than 65,000 tonnes of explosives in its mostly one-sided war against the blockaded Palestinians.

About 7,000 people — 70 percent of whom are women and children — are still under debris or missing from Israeli indiscriminate attacks, authorities in Gaza said on Monday, citing a host of new figures to try to convey the depth of loss and destruction suffered by the Palestinians.

Israel has murdered 25,900 Palestinians so far in its brutal war on Gaza and wounded 63,000 others. The Israeli death toll stands at around 1,130, which was revised down from 1,400.

Israel's war also destroyed 70,000 houses and made 290,000 houses uninhabitable during its 108-day war on the blockaded Palestinians.

On Israeli attacks on the healthcare sector, Gaza authorities said Israel has murdered 337 healthcare workers and 45 civilian defence officials so far.

Since October 7, a total of 119 journalists were murdered in Israeli attacks, they said.

Healthcare in crisis, lives endangered