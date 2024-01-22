WORLD
Israel killed 11,000 children, 7,500 women in Gaza in 108 days — Palestine
Israel's unprecedented bombardment and shelling also left 70,000 homes in ruins and 290,000 houses uninhabitable, Palestinian authorities in besieged enclave report.
Palestinian children, who were murdered by Israel, are brought to a hospiatal morgue in Deir Al Balah, Gaza. / Photo: AA
January 22, 2024

Invading Israeli military has killed 11,000 children and 7,500 women in Gaza, Palestinian authorities said, adding Tel Aviv dropped more than 65,000 tonnes of explosives in its mostly one-sided war against the blockaded Palestinians.

About 7,000 people — 70 percent of whom are women and children — are still under debris or missing from Israeli indiscriminate attacks, authorities in Gaza said on Monday, citing a host of new figures to try to convey the depth of loss and destruction suffered by the Palestinians.

Israel has murdered 25,900 Palestinians so far in its brutal war on Gaza and wounded 63,000 others. The Israeli death toll stands at around 1,130, which was revised down from 1,400.

Israel's war also destroyed 70,000 houses and made 290,000 houses uninhabitable during its 108-day war on the blockaded Palestinians.

On Israeli attacks on the healthcare sector, Gaza authorities said Israel has murdered 337 healthcare workers and 45 civilian defence officials so far.

Since October 7, a total of 119 journalists were murdered in Israeli attacks, they said.

Healthcare in crisis, lives endangered

Israel occupational forces incarcerated 99 healthcare workers and ten journalists, and two million people were displaced in besieged Gaza.

Pointing to the inhumane conditions in crowded shelters where displaced Palestinians seek refuge, the statement said 400,000 cases of infectious diseases and more than 8,000 cases of Hepatitis A have been detected as a result of Israeli invasion and mass displacement of the population.

Some 60,000 pregnant women in Gaza face critical risks due to the inability to provide health care, while 350,000 individuals with chronic illnesses are facing critical risks due to the lack of medication.

The Israeli army has destroyed 140 government facilities as well as 99 schools and universities, while partially damaging 295 schools and universities, the Palestinian authorities in Gaza added.

Outside Gaza, there are 11,000 wounded people who need treatment, and 10,000 cancer patients are facing the risk of death due to inadequate health care.

The statement said the Israeli army damaged 253 mosques and caused the destruction of three churches.

Israel also targeted 150 healthcare institutions in Gaza, rendering 53 health centres and 30 hospitals inoperative, and making 122 ambulances unusable.

Israel also targeted Palestine's cultural heritage, destroying 200 historical and cultural assets in Gaza, authorities said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
