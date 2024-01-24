Wednesday, January 24, 2024

1806 GMT — Ukraine’s military intelligence has claimed that the reports on a Russian military plane crash earlier in the day could be a “planned and deliberate” action by Moscow to "destabilise" the situation in Ukraine and "weaken international support for our state."

The White House said it is looking into the crash of the Russian military plane on the border with Ukraine as Kiev and Moscow trade accusations about responsibility.

On Telegram, Ukraine's Defense Intelligence said there was supposed to be an exchange of prisoners between Ukraine and Russia which did not take place, adding that it currently does not have “reliable and comprehensive information” about who exactly was on board the plane and how many. Read more here.

1746 GMT — Two dead in Russian attack on town near Ukraine front line-officials

A mid-afternoon Russian missile strike on a town near the front line in Ukraine killed two people, injured eight and caused widespread damage, Ukrainian officials said.

The governor of Donetsk region, Vadym Filashkin, said on Telegram that the missile hit a dwelling in the town of Hirnyk. Pictures posted online showed several buildings reduced to rubble.

Filashkin said apartment blocks and more than 40 private homes were damaged and he urged residents to evacuate to more secure areas. Ukraine's Emergency Services said one body was recovered from under rubble.

1730 GMT — Russian forces enter key Ukraine town then pushed back: mayor

Russian forces entered the war-battered town of Avdiivka for the first time but were pushed back, its mayor told AFP, following months of fierce fighting for the industrial hub in east Ukraine.

"Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups entered the southern part of the city of Avdiivka, but they were dislodged," Avdiivka mayor Vitaliy Barabash said.

He declined to say when Russian forces entered Avdiivka or how long they had been in the town.

1657 GMT — Scholz warns EU weapons support for Ukraine 'not big enough'

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged European nations to step up weapons pledges to Ukraine, raising the spectre that help from biggest contributor United States could fall away.

"Europe must do more to support Ukraine in the defence of its own country," Scholz told Die Zeit weekly in an interview.

"The contributions that European nations have earmarked for 2024 so far are not big enough," he added.

1652 GMT — Russia seeks emergency UN Security Council session on plane crash

Russia has called for an emergency UN Security Council session following the crash of a Russian plane carrying captured Ukrainian soldiers, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

Lavrov told a press conference at the United Nations that Russia had called for the meeting to be held at 2000 GMT.

Russia earlier accused Ukraine of deliberately shooting down the military transport plane carrying 65 captured Ukrainian soldiers to a prisoner exchange in what it called a barbaric act of terrorism that had killed a total of 74 people.

1540 GMT — Slovakia will not block Kiev’s military purchases from Slovak firms: Ukraine

Slovakia will not block Ukraine’s military purchases from Slovak companies, the Ukrainian prime minister said.

"We have reached agreement with Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico on a number of important issues. The Slovak government will not block the purchase of weapons and equipment by Ukraine from Slovak companies," Denys Shmyhal said on X.

Providing details of their meeting in the city of Uzhhorod located on Ukraine’s border with Slovakia, Shmyhal said that Bratislava will also support the Ukraine Facility programme, envisaging the provision of $54.6 billion by the EU for Kiev.

1102 GMT — All aboard in Russian crashed military plane dead — governor

The governor of Russia's Belgorod region said that everyone onboard a military transport plane that crashed in the region earlier on Wednesday had died.

Russia's defence ministry said earlier on that 74 people had been onboard the Il-76 transport plane, including 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war who were to be exchanged for Russian captives.

0937 GMT — Russian transport plane carrying Ukrainian POWs crashes

Russia has said that an IL-76 military transport plane carrying 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war has crashed in the western Belgorod region, bordering Ukraine.

"On board were 65 captured Ukrainian army servicemen being transported to the Belgorod region for exchange, six crew members and three escorts," the defence ministry was quoted as saying by the RIA-Novosti news agency.

The crash occurred in the Korochansky district, northeast of the region's capital, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram.

"Now an investigation team and emergency services are working on the site. I have changed my working schedule and travelled to the district," Gladkov said.