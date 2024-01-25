Thursday, January 25, 2024

1735 GMT –– Ukraine is working to organise a visit by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna said, the first visit since Russia's military operation by a figure widely seen as the most sympathetic to Moscow of all leaders of NATO states.

Stefanishyna confirmed the plans in remarks to Reuters news agency, related by her aide.

The Hungarian and Ukrainian foreign ministers are due to meet on Monday, and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's chief of staff has said a visit by Orban could be discussed.

Relations between Budapest and Kiev have been strained by Hungary's opposition to providing aid to Ukraine from the EU budget and scepticism about Ukraine's NATO and EU membership aspirations.

1741 GMT –– US Senate border talks reach 'critical moment,' could imperil Ukraine aid

Bipartisan border talks in the US Senate have reached a critical juncture that could force lawmakers to adopt a "Plan B" for moving legislation with aid to US allies including Ukraine and Israel, a top Senate Republican said.

A small bipartisan group of senators has spent months trying to iron out an agreement to address the flow of migrants across the US-Mexico border. But the effort has recently encountered growing opposition among Republicans aligned with Donald Trump, the frontrunner for their party's presidential nomination.

"We're at a critical moment, and we've got to drive hard to get this done. And if we can't get there, then we'll go to Plan B," Senator John Thune, the chamber's No. 2 Republican, told reporters in the US Capitol. "For now, at least, there are still attempts being made to try and reach a conclusion that would satisfy a lot of Republicans."

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell and other top party members, including Thune, want a border deal that can win support from most Senate Republicans, in hopes of prompting the Republican-controlled House of Representatives to take up the measure combining border security with aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

1739 GMT –– Ukraine, Russia trade accusations over fatal plane crash

Russia and Ukraine traded accusations over the crash of a military transport plane that Moscow said was carrying Ukrainian prisoners of war and was shot down by Kiev's forces, another heated episode in the information war that has been a feature of the conflict.

Though investigators reportedly found the flight recorders a day after Wednesday's crash, there was little hope that the circumstances would be clarified in a war where both sides have often used accusations to sway opinion at home and abroad.

The Il-76 crashed in a huge ball of fire in a rural area of Russia, and authorities there said all 74 people on board, including 65 POWs, six crew members and three Russian servicemen, were killed.

The crash triggered a spate of claims and counterclaims, but neither side offered evidence for their accusations, and The Associated Press news agency could not independently confirm who was aboard or how the plane was downed.

1557 GMT –– ICJ to rule next week on Ukraine case against Russia on MH17

Judges at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) will hand down a judgment in a case in which Ukraine accused Russia of violating an anti-terrorism treaty by funding pro-Russian forces, including militias who shot down a passenger jet, and discrimination.

In the case before the ICJ, the UN's top court, which was launched in 2017 and predates the 2022 Russian offensive on Ukraine, Kiev says Russia equipped and funded pro-Russian forces in eastern Ukraine, including militias involved in shooting down Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, killing all 298 passengers and crew, in July 2014.

Ukraine also says Russia breached a UN anti-discrimination treaty by trying to erase the culture of ethnic Tatars and Ukrainians in Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

Russia denies systematic human rights abuses in Ukrainian territory that it occupies. It also says it has met its obligations under the UN treaty against financing terrorism.

Judgments of the ICJ, also known as the World Court, are final and without appeal but the court has no way to enforce its rulings.

There is a separate case of Ukraine versus Russia at the ICJ which deals with alleged violations by Moscow of the 1948 Genocide Convention. That case is waiting on a decision on the challenges to the court's jurisdiction by Russia before it can move forward.

1543 GMT –– Germany, Britain in talks over cruise missile swap for Ukraine: report

Germany is in discussions with Britain about a possible cruise missile swap arrangement for Ukraine, German media reported.

The idea stemmed from London, which according to business daily Handelsblatt had offered several weeks ago to send its Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine if Germany provided Britain with the Taurus in return.

The German chancellery declined to comment.

1500 GMT –– Russian woman jailed for record 27 years for killing anti-Ukraine blogger

A Russian court sentenced a woman to a record 27 years in prison for blowing up an anti-Ukraine military blogger in what prosecutors say was a brazen killing ordered by Kiev.

Hardline military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky died when a miniature statue handed to him as a gift by Darya Trepova exploded in a Saint Petersburg cafe where he was giving a speech in April 2023.

A Saint Petersburg court found Trepova guilty of terrorism and other charges over the attack, sentencing her to an unprecedented almost three decades in a prison colony, the court service said in a statement posted on social media.

It is the longest sentence Russia has handed to a woman since the collapse of the Soviet Union, state media and rights groups said.

Trepova, 26, denied purposefully killing Tatarsky.

She said she was set-up by contacts in Ukraine and thought she was handing Tatarsky a secret listening device, not a bomb.

She was arrested less than 24 hours after the blast.

Prosecutors say she knew the device had been rigged with explosives when she gave it to Tatarsky, whose real name is Maxim Fomin.

0959 GMT — Ukraine to start building four new nuclear reactors this year

Ukraine expects to start construction work on four new nuclear power reactors this summer or autumn, Energy Minister German Galushchenko told Reuters, as the country seeks to compensate for lost energy capacity due to the war with Russia.

Two of the units - which include reactors and related equipment - will be based on Russian-made equipment that Ukraine wants to import from Bulgaria, while the other two will use Western technology from power equipment maker Westinghouse.

All four reactors w ill be built at the Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plant in the west of Ukraine, Galushchenko added.

The timeline is more aggressive than previously outlined by Kiev, which has spoken of starting work in some time in 2024 and without specifying that all four reactors could be developed simultaneously.

"I think (we'll start construction) in summer-autumn," Galushchenko said in an interview. "We need vessels," he added, referring to the reactor pressure vessels that will have to be imported. We want to do the third and fourth units right away."

Construction of the 3rd and 4th reactors at Khmelnytskyi began in the 1980s but was frozen.

0957 GMT — Kremlin says Putin's trip to Kaliningrad is not a message to NATO: TASS

Russian President Vladimir Putin's Thursday's trip to Kaliningrad is not intended to send a message to the NATO military alliance, the TASS news agency cited Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying.

The Kaliningrad region is an exclave sandwiched between NATO members Poland and Lithuania.