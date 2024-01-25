A contingent of Russian military personnel has flown into Burkina Faso's capital, Ouagadougou, in what appeared to be the first significant deployment of Russian troops to the West African country, two foreign security sources said.

The foreign sources in Ouagadougou did not have further details on the apparent deployment.

The African Corps channel on the Telegram messaging app, which claims affiliation with Russia's Defence Ministry, said a group of 100 servicemen had flown to Burkina Faso to "ensure the safety of the country's leader Ibrahim Traore and the Burkinabe people."

A further 200 would be deployed in the near future, it said on Wednesday.

The Russian Defence Ministry did not reply to a request for comment.

Photos posted to Telegram by African Initiative, a pro-Kremlin Russian news agency that covers African affairs, showed men in army fatigues unloading equipment from a plane with a Russian flag and a blurred number on its tail.

The aircraft pictured on the sunbaked tarmac was an Il-76, long the workhorse of the Russian military.

African Initiative said the photos showed the arrival in Ouagadougou of the 100 Russian servicemen, who it said would also train their Burkinabe counterparts and help patrol dangerous areas.

The junta-led country's relations with Moscow have been in the spotlight since it booted out French troops in early 2023, fuelling speculation it would deepen security ties with Russia like neighbouring Mali, where Russian Wagner mercenaries operate.