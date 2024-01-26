Two missiles exploded in waters south of Yemen, maritime monitoring agencies have said, following months of attacks on shipping by the Houthis.

A Panama-flagged oil tanker "reported seeing two blasts" in the Gulf of Aden on Friday, said risk monitor Ambrey, a report that was corroborated by the British navy's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations. No damage was reported.

Ambrey said the missiles exploded about a mile from the India-affiliated oil tanker and 200-300 metres above the waterline. UKMTO said they detonated in the water.

"The target was unclear at the time of the report. There was no damage reported," Ambrey said, adding that vessels were calling for military assistance at the time.

Houthi attacks since mid-November have disrupted trade in the Red Sea, which carries around 12 percent of international maritime traffic, and triggered US and UK reprisal strikes.

The Houthis say they are targeting Israeli-linked vessels in support of Palestinians in Gaza, which has been ravaged by Israel's war that has inflamed tensions across the Middle East.

There was no immediate comment on the latest incident from the Houthis.