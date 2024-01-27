Saturday, January 27, 2024

1553 GMT — The US special envoy for Ukraine's economic recovery said that before tapping into frozen Russian assets the G7 must first take a collective decision to do it.

Penny Pritzker spoke on the sidelines of the first day of the annual meeting of global elites in Davos, Switzerland, where the war in Ukraine figures highly on the agenda.

Ukraine has pushed for the West to seize $300 billion in frozen Russian assets to pay for its reconstruction.

"I think there's enormous hope that the Russian sovereign assets could become an easy source of financing," Pritzker said at the Ukraine House, whose organisers include the foundation of Ukrainian businessman Victor Pinchuk and asset manager Horizon Capital.

She said the Group of Seven wealthy nations has asked ministers to study if Russian assets could be used for Ukraine.

She said the United States would not go it alone and a "collective decision" must be made. "There's real work going on and real effort and real intention, but we're far from a conclusion," she said.

1527 GMT — Kremlin says West using 'Russian threat' to distract from internal problems

Western countries are trying to use "the Russian threat" to distract their people from internal problems, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Speaking to broadcaster Rossiya, Peskov branded German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius' call to prepare for a war with Russia "an old horror story about a Russian bear."

"This call is easy to understand. The economic problems are clear. The competitiveness of the famous German industry is falling, expenses are growing, and the load of social obligations is rising. German farmers take to the streets ... meaning they reached the end of their patience.

"What’s the best distraction in such a situation? The old horror story about the Russian bear. Especially taking into account that he's already awake," he said.

1518 GMT — New German leftist party urges Russia talks to end Ukraine war

The co-leader of a new German left-wing populist party called on the government to negotiate with Russia to halt the conflict in Ukraine.

Addressing 450 founding members of the radical party named after her, Sahra Wagenknecht urged Berlin to stop supplying arms to Kiev.

"We are delivering arms to Ukraine for a victory in which, alas, even the Ukrainian generals no longer believe," Wagenknecht said.

"This war must be brought to an end and very quickly through negotiations," she said to applause inside the former Kosmos cinema on Berlin's Karl Marx Avenue.

1307 GMT — Russia ready to discuss gas supplies with EU as Ukraine transit deal expires: reports

Russia is ready to hold talks with the European Union on natural gas supplies as a transit deal with Ukraine expires at the end of 2024, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak was quoted as saying by several news agencies.

Under a five-year deal agreed between Moscow and Kiev in 2019, Russia is exporting gas to Europe via Ukraine and pays Ukraine for the usage of its pipeline network. The arrangement has continued despite the start of Russia's war in Ukraine in February 2022, although Russian gas deliveries to Europe have plummeted since then.

Earlier this week, various media outlets cited Ukraine's government as saying that Kiev will not seek talks with Moscow on the possibility of extending the gas transit agreement. "If the other party wishes, we are ready to discuss. So far, we don't see such a desire," Novak was quoted as saying by the RIA news agency.