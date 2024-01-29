Across the East African nation of Kenya, whispers of a painful past still echo.

For the dwindling band of Mau Mau freedom fighters, the scars of British colonial rule are not distant memories but living wounds demanding redress.

Now after decades of silence, they are raising their voices in a chorus of defiance, demanding a staggering 364 trillion Kenyan shillings (approximately $2.2 trillion) in reparations from Britain for the atrocities they endured.

The Mau Mau movement, a resistance movement against colonial oppression, faced a relentless campaign of violence and intimidation by the British authorities.

The horrors endured by the Mau Mau fighters included torture, imprisonment and death as they valiantly stood against the oppressive colonial regime.

Torture, loss and the legacy of pain

It was due to the ambushes from the guerilla group that Kenya gained independence from the British, but it was also a time of unimaginable suffering which became etched in the minds of survivors like Grace Wanjiru.

Now in her late eighties, her eyes crinkle with a lifetime of sorrow as she recounts the horrors of the detention camps.

"They whipped us," she said in a raspy voice. "They forced us to do unimaginable things. We lost family, friends and our dignity, all for daring to dream of freedom."

Wanjiru is not alone, Cyprian Mutiga, 88, recounted a nightmarish past of forced labour and physical and psychological abuse in detention camps.

"We endured unimaginable hardships during the colonial period. Many of our comrades lost their lives, and those who survived carry the physical and emotional scars to this day," he said.

"Asking for reparations is not just about us, it is about ensuring that future generations understand the sacrifices made for Kenya's independence. The compensation will provide a semblance of justice for the atrocities we endured.”

Cry for recognition and justice

Joseph Ngacha Karani is the chairman of the Mau Mau Original Trust lobby group and speaks for hundreds of veterans grappling with a legacy of pain.

He told Anadolu news agency that the demand for reparations is for recognition and justice for the Mau Mau veterans who endured pain and sacrifices in their struggle for Kenya's freedom.

"Our demand for reparations is not just a plea for economic restitution, it is a resounding cry for recognition and justice, acknowledging the pain and sacrifices of Mau Mau veterans in the pursuit of Kenya's freedom," he said.

"This isn't just about money," he said, his voice thick with emotion. "It's about acknowledging the trauma, the systematic torture, the lives shattered by a regime that treated us like animals."

Karani noted that the impassioned plea seeks not only acknowledgment but also a commitment to rectify past wrongs and ensure fair and just treatment.