Iran has executed four men convicted of planning sabotage and alleged links with Israel's Mossad secret service, state media reported.

The official IRNA news agency said the men were convicted of planning to target a factory in 2022 belonging to Iran's defence ministry and involved in missile and defence equipment in the central city of Isfahan.

The operation was allegedly engineered by Mossad and the four men were trained by the Israeli agency in an African country before entering Iran, it said.

The four were identified as Iranian nationals: Mohammad Faramarzi, Mohsen Mazloum, Vafa Azarbar and Pejman Fatehi. The execution was carried out on Monday after the country's Supreme Court upheld their death sentences, handed down by another court in September last year.

The report did not say how the death sentences were carried out, but in Iran, it's usually by hanging.

In 2022, Iran said its intelligence agents had dismantled a group linked to Mossad that had allegedly planned terror operations inside Iran, arresting all members of the group and confiscating a large amount of weapons and explosives.

Iran from time to time reports on arrests, trials and executions of its nationals for spying for Mossad and other Western intelligence services.

Recent executions