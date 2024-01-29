South Africa's ruling ANC has suspended the country's former president Jacob Zuma from the party and vowed to launch a legal challenge against a rival group campaigning in his name.

Announcing the decision on Monday, ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula declared: "Zuma, and others whose conduct is in conflict with our values and principles, will find themselves outside the African National Congress."

The decision, which was widely expected, will be seen as a further sign of disunity in the movement ahead of this year's general election, in which the long-dominant ANC is expected to lose ground.

Zuma was the fourth president of democratic South Africa from 2009 to 2018 but was forced from office under the cloud of corruption allegations and he has become estranged from the party he once led.

'Counter-revolutionary'