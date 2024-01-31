WORLD
1 MIN READ
Swedish ombudsman awards Muslim woman forced to remove headscarf by doctor
Muslim woman was forced to remove her headscarf by a doctor in Sweden despite her religious beliefs.
Swedish ombudsman awards Muslim woman forced to remove headscarf by doctor
Saying that the health center has not provided a reasonable explanation for the doctor’s insistence that the patient remove her headscarf, the ombudsman ruled that it has discriminated against the woman. / Photo: AA Archive
January 31, 2024

Sweden’s Equality Ombudsman ruled in favor of a Muslim woman who complained that she was forced to take off her headscarf by a doctor at a health centre in central city of Uppsala last March.

Saying that the health centre has not provided a reasonable explanation for the doctor’s action, the ombudsman ruled on Tuesday that it has discriminated against the woman.

“It is important that everyone who seeks care feels secure that they will be treated in a non-discriminatory manner,” it added.

Recommended

Consequently, it ordered the region of Uppsala to pay 70,000 Swedish Krona ($6,722) in compensation to the woman.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties