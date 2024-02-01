Britain's top diplomat has said that his country could officially recognise a Palestinian state after a ceasefire in besieged Gaza without waiting for the outcome of what could be years-long talks between Israel and the Palestinians on a two-state solution.

Foreign Secretary David Cameron, speaking to The Associated Press during a visit on Thursday to Lebanon intended to tamp down regional tensions, said no recognition could come while resistance group Hamas remained in Gaza, but that it could take place while Israeli negotiations with Palestine's leaders were continuing.

UK recognition of an independent state of Palestine, including in the United Nations, "can't come at the start of the process, but it doesn't have to be the very end of the process," said Cameron, a former British prime minister.

"It could be something that we consider as this process, as this advance to a solution, becomes more real," Cameron said.

"What we need to do is give the Palestinian people a horizon towards a better future, the future of having a state of their own."

That prospect is "absolutely vital for the long-term peace and security of the region," he said.

Some 72 percent of UN member states already recognise Palestine as a country, with Israel-blockaded Gaza, occupied East Jerusalem and occupied West Bank as its inseparable parts.

Britain, the US and other Western countries have supported the idea of an independent Palestine existing alongside Israel as a solution to the region's most intractable conflict, but have said Palestine's independence should come as part of a negotiated settlement.

There have been no substantive negotiations since 2009.