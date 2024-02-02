Protesters have gathered outside Union Station in Washington, DC, during a rush hour to demand a ceasefire in besieged Gaza and urge US government to stop giving funds to Israel that they said is being used to annihilate Palestinians and their properties.

Demonstrators carrying Palestinian flags on Thursday chanted against President Joe Biden while unfurling banners saying, "Free Palestine," "We See Your Silence Ceasefire Now!" "End All US Aid to Israel!" "No to Occupation & Apartheid!" "End the Siege of Gaza Now," and "Judaism Demands Freedom for Gaza and All Palestine."

One of the protesters at the transport hub, Sean Blackmon, told Anadolu Agency that every year, billions of US taxpayers' dollars go to fund Israel's "facilitated genocide" of Palestinians.

"This protest is one among many. It is part of a movement that is designed to continue to put pressure on the US to end support for Israeli apartheid," he added.

Protester Shireen Awad, 24, told Anadolu that they demand an immediate ceasefire.

"Enough is enough. Over 26,900 Palestinians have been murdered. We demand an end to this," Awad said, adding they will continue to protest until a ceasefire is reached.

Separately, US Capitol police arrested several protestors as they obstructed five major intersections in DC during the morning rush hour.

Related Massive US pro-Palestine rally demands Gaza ceasefire as war marks 100 days

Judaism misused

A Jewish protestor, Rabbi Dovid Feldman, told Anadolu that he is very "disturbed" by the "genocide", which has been going on for almost 120 days.