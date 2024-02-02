WORLD
Clashes as Argentine lawmakers debate 'anarcho-capitalist' Milei's reforms
Protesters clash with police outside Congress for second consecutive day as legislators debate package of reforms promoted by self-described libertarian President Javier Milei.
Protest is held as lawmakers debate Argentina President Javier Milei's economic reform bill, in Buenos Aires / Photo: Reuters
February 2, 2024

Argentine police have fired rubber bullets to disperse protesters gathered outside Congress as lawmakers debated the new president's sweeping economic, social and political reform package.

Opposition legislators stormed out of the building at one point on Thursday to observe and denounce the police action but later went back inside to take their seats, and the debate resumed.

The drama unfolded on the second day of what is expected to be a marathon debate on libertarian and self-described anarcho-capitalist President Javier Milei's reform plans.

Opposition lawmakers walked out of the chamber as police put down the protests outside.

TV footage showed police firing rubber bullets and water cannons at hundreds of demonstrators opposed to the reform package.

"We cannot hold a session under these circumstances," leftist lawmaker Mariano Del Cano said as he and others left the building.

Myriam Bregman, a leftist lawmaker and former presidential hopeful, told reporters that a group of some 40 legislators urged police to stop the violence.

"They hurled gas at us, they hit us, they pushed us," said Bregman.

Violence during debate

Alejandro Finocchiaro, a lawmaker who supports Milei, accused those who walked out of trying to delay the debate and said the demonstrators outside "were determined to be repressed, so this session will come to a halt."

The 53-year-old outsider Milei won a resounding election victory late last year on a wave of fury over decades of economic crises marked by debt, rampant money printing, inflation and fiscal deficit.

Milei began his term by devaluing the peso by more than 50 percent, cutting state subsidies for fuel and transport, reducing the number of ministries by half, and scrapping hundreds of rules so as to deregulate the economy.

His massive reform package, with hundreds of articles, touches on all areas of public and private life, from privatisations to cultural issues, the penal code, divorce and the status of football clubs.

Argentines who elected him staged a strike less than two months into his term.

The International Monetary Fund recently approved a fresh $4.7 billion for Argentina, praising the new administration for enacting "bold" cost-cutting to bring the country's ailing economy back on track.

Moderate opposition lawmakers have warned they will seek further changes to the bill, in particular on the touchy issue of the delegation of special powers to the executive in an economic emergency, and on the scope and extent of privatisations.

Plans to privatise state-owned oil giant YPF have already been scrapped, but another 40 companies are still on the list.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
